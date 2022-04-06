‘When is Baxter resigning?’ – Kaizer Chiefs fans frustrated after TS Galaxy draw

Kaizer Chiefs fans have once again called for the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter after they struggled to a frustrating 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Coming up against a team that beat them 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi failed to make it two wins in a row in the top-flight as they struggled to break down the resilient Rockets.

The draw saw Chiefs fail to move into second place and remained third with 39 points from 22 games while Royal AM are second with 40 points from 23 outings.

The outcome of the result against a team that had suffered a 4-1 defeat against Royal in their last league outing, has left agitated Amakhosi fans calling for Baxter's head, blaming him for lacking the tactical acumen to lead the side.

Other fans have called for the 68-year-old British coach to honourably step aside now the team's management has refused to fire him.



Below is how some agitated Amakhosi fans reacted to the result on Twitter.

@KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr when is Baxter resigning? When will you Appoint Zwane as Head Coach? When are we going to stop seeing right footed used at left back when we have natural left backs? @alfavina @MolefiLetsiki. Baxter works for Sundowns in Chiefs office 🤞🏽🤞🏽 like S Kompela — Clement Lerato (@ClementLerato) April 6, 2022

@KaizerChiefs u can break the news now at midnight, does this guy even work on anything in training?



He is taking us nowhere! — Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) April 5, 2022

There is need to continue with the coach you have @KaizerChiefs the direction is there for everyone to see . — Matome. (@Mfanaka_Tsiki) April 5, 2022

Not being able to find the best position for Ngcobo is a good reason to fire someone @kaizerm_jr @KaizerChiefs — Nodibhoza (@mshengulala) April 6, 2022

@ThabisoTema #powerbreakfast if you can do me a huge favour and pass a message to Kaizer Chiefs Management for me… I Maqocwa-Andile a staunch KC fan hates Stuart Baxter and I want him gone!!! I hate him! — M A Q (@qocwaz) April 6, 2022

Frustration all the way @KaizerChiefs because of an old Man Chuck Norris! Can you quickly release this guy before we take action very soon @kaizerm_jr — Buti-flawa (@Buti21276938) April 6, 2022

#Baxtermustgo he say himself he straggly to find a space for mshini because he is competing with a 36yrs old Parker. It's clear we can lose Mshini next season if he continue to coach @KaizerChiefs please let him go before he make stupid decisions. pic.twitter.com/txFxLIPf7e — Ncibane (@khanyiqondani8) April 6, 2022

We need coaches who believe in young players. A player who carried the team last season is now a bench warmer. This is nonsense @KaizerChiefs — Khohlela Esingeni (@Mani_Sivenathi) April 6, 2022

Fire that plumber called Stuart Baxter @KaizerChiefs — ESPN_ SA (@MnqobiMbuyazi) April 6, 2022

Another fan has vowed not to watch Chiefs in action again until the end of the season.

Watched my last kaizer Chiefs match izolo..💔💔💔

No more up see them next season

Football team hurting like#umjolo — Cbucso (@Cbucso14) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, this supporter has called on the Chiefs management to consider approaching former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy, insisting he can help the team play entertaining football.

@KaizerChiefs Benny McCarthy is available and he can let Chiefs play better football than what Stuart is doing. Please relieve him of his duties. — Fistos (@Fistos24349857) April 6, 2022

Another fan feels Chiefs' run of poor results in the current campaign is "severe torture" and unbearable, while others believe the supporters deserve better.

The treatment we get from @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr is just a serious torture, the unbearable feeling ever.Our management doesn't care with their fans, I lost respect 4 Mr Motaung, how come He let such kind of thing to happen,the only remedy is 2 remove Baxter!!! 🙏💯 @2022AFRICA pic.twitter.com/WROFx9GKIi — 💊💉🕊Lebogang❤/TheeBlackJesus🙏/TheLionOfJudah🦁 (@MrSerene007) April 6, 2022

As Kaizer Chiefs supporters, what have we done to deserve such mediocrity. Is Gavin Hunt right whn he says that KC has no ambition?? — Matthew (@MatthewPelea) April 5, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs Supporters Deserves Better ✌✌🙏🙏 @KaizerChiefs #BeAKing — The King 11 (@Giftmpholeremi1) April 6, 2022

