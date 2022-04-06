‘When is Baxter resigning?’ – Kaizer Chiefs fans frustrated after TS Galaxy draw
Kaizer Chiefs fans have once again called for the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter after they struggled to a frustrating 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Coming up against a team that beat them 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi failed to make it two wins in a row in the top-flight as they struggled to break down the resilient Rockets.
The draw saw Chiefs fail to move into second place and remained third with 39 points from 22 games while Royal AM are second with 40 points from 23 outings.
The outcome of the result against a team that had suffered a 4-1 defeat against Royal in their last league outing, has left agitated Amakhosi fans calling for Baxter's head, blaming him for lacking the tactical acumen to lead the side.
Other fans have called for the 68-year-old British coach to honourably step aside now the team's management has refused to fire him.
Below is how some agitated Amakhosi fans reacted to the result on Twitter.
Another fan has vowed not to watch Chiefs in action again until the end of the season.
Meanwhile, this supporter has called on the Chiefs management to consider approaching former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy, insisting he can help the team play entertaining football.
Another fan feels Chiefs' run of poor results in the current campaign is "severe torture" and unbearable, while others believe the supporters deserve better.
Do you agree Baxter is the main problem at Chiefs and should resign or be fired? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.