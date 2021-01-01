When is the Europa League quarter-final draw? How to watch, time & teams for 2020-21 knockouts

All the details about the upcoming draw, including which teams are in the hat and how you can watch it all live

The 2020-21 Europa League will soon enter the quarter-final stage, with the last-16 ties almost complete.

Some of the continent's biggest and most decorated clubs remain in the competition and it is sure to make for an exciting crescendo, with a route into the Champions League on offer as well as silverware.

Here, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Europa League quarter-final draw, including when it is, the teams involved and how to watch it unfold.

On this page

When is the Europa League 2020-21 quarter-final draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday March 19, 2021 and it will begin at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

The draw ceremony will be hosted at the House of European Football in UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will kick off one hour after the Champions League quarter-final draw - which you can read about here.

How can I watch the Europa League quarter-final draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw can be streamed live online through UEFA's official website.

Associated UEFA channels will also be streaming the draw live online.

It will also be covered by UEFA's broadcast television partners and most major sports news channels.

If you are unable to watch, Goal will have all the latest news from the draw as it happens right here.

Which teams are in the pot for the Europa League quarter-final draw?

The teams that will have qualified for the quarter-final will be confirmed on March 18, when the second legs of the last-16 ties conclude.

Among those in the mix are Arsenal, Manchester United, AC Milan, Ajax, Rangers, Roma and Tottenham.

Team Country Arsenal / Olympiacos England / Greece Dinamo Zagreb / Tottenham Croatia / England Molde / Granada Norway / Spain Shakhtar Donetsk / Roma Ukraine / Italy AC Milan / Man Utd Italy / England Rangers / Slavia Prague Scotland / Czech Republic Villarreal / Dynamo Kyiv Spain / Ukraine Young Boys / Ajax Switzerland / Netherlands

When will Europa League 2020-21 quarter-final games be played?

First-leg matches will be played on Thursday April 8, 2021 and the second legs will take place the week after, on Thursday April 15, 2021.

What about the semi-finals & final?

UEFA will also complete the semi-final draw on March 19, so clubs will have a clear picture of the path to the final.

The Europa League semi-finals will be played on April 29, 2021 (first leg) and May 6 (second leg). The final will then be played on Wednesday May 26, 2021, with the Gdansk Arena hosting.

Wrapping up administrative formalities on the March 19 ceremony, a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' and 'away' teams for the final.

