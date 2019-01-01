When does the South African transfer window open and close?

The football transfer window for July/August is upon us in South Africa, but when does it open and close? Here is everything you need to know

The July/August transfer window is only opening in July but there have already been movements in the South African football.

Top teams such as , and among others are expected to bolster their squads ahead of next season.

Amakhosi had a terrible 2018/19 season despite signing the likes of Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama this time last year, and they are now tipped to spend big in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

In , the transfer window opens and closes at the same for all three divisions - the , National First Division and the ABC Motsepe League.

When does the PSL transfer window open?

The PSL transfer window will officially open on Monday, July 1, 2019.

While clubs and players can put agreements together before then, those who will be switching clubs can only be registered with the PSL when the transfer window officially opens.

Players such as Fortune Makaringe, who is leaving for Orlando Pirates, can be announced and unveiled, and they can also link up with their new clubs for pre-season training, which usually begins before July.

However, they cannot play any official matches until they are given the green light by the league.

When does the PSL transfer window close?

The PSL is yet to confirm the official date for the closing of this year's transfer window.

However, it's a known fact that the window closes at the end of August for all the teams in South Africa.

This means the clubs will be given until Friday, August 30, 2019 to complete the registration of their new signings.

Over the past two years, the league extended their working hours for the final day of the transfer window from 17h00 to 00h00 SA Time, in order to give clubs enough time to finalise deals and register their new players.

This has been the norm across different European countries, including , , and among others.

When does the NFD transfer window open?

Teams such as Cape Umoya United and TS Galaxy have already begun preparing for the new season.

TS Galaxy, who are current Nedbank Cup champions, know that they have a tough season ahead of them, and it is for this reason they need to add more players to their roster as they will also be competing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

They have already signed two players from Botswana, but because the rules of the PSL include teams in the NFD, the duo can only be registered and be allowed to play for them in July.

The first thing teams in the NFD can do is to head into the PSL headquarters in Parktown as soon as the transfer window opens on July 1.

When does the NFD transfer window close?

NFD teams have previously deprived the opportunity to get their desired targets from the PSL and from their rivals in the first division because of time.

Team owners and administrators would need to be negotiating and keeping an eye on the clock at the same late in the afternoon of the final day of the transfer window.

Not so long, Jomo Cosmos boss Jomo Sono had to sprint from his car and into the PSL offices just to able to register one more player before the 17h00 deadline.

This is no longer the case, as everyone can now afford to negotiate deals throughout the day and afternoon and still be able to make it to the PSL offices at night for the registration of their new signings.

When does the window open & close in ABC Motsepe League?

The rules in the ABC Motsepe League are not that strict, perhaps because this is not a professional league.

However, the transfer window deadline also affects teams campaigning in the division, meaning while they are doing their business quietly, they still have to abide by the rules.

Article continues below

The date of July 1 is a very important one for them as well, and they still have opportunity to open their checkbooks until the end of August.

Like in the professional setups, ABC Motsepe League teams can sign players outside of the transfer window provided those players were already free agents when the period closed.