When does the PSL transfer window close and which players could be on the move?

All you need to know about the current South African winter transfer window

With the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season looming, we are currently in a transfer window rollercoaster.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have already begun reinforcing their squads as they look to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of South African football.

While Sundowns are not resting on their laurels having also brought in new players who can help the Tshwane giants clinch their fifth successive PSL title in the upcoming campaign.

On the other hand, some clubs are busy beefing up their squads in order to either challenge for a top-eight finish or avoid relegation from the top flight.

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about the current South African winter transfer window.

When does the PSL transfer window open?

The local transfer window officially opened on July 1 and clubs are currently registering new players for the upcoming season.

However, the PSL is yet to indicate when the current transfer window will close, but it usually closes on August 31.

When contacted by Goal for a comment regarding the closure of the window, PSL's media officer Fhatuwani Mpfuni, said: "Not sure at this moment. I will let you know as soon as it is confirmed."

League Country Transfer window opens Transfer window closes PSL South Africa July 1, 2021 ??

Which players could be on the move?

The 2021/22 season is expected to start next month and most clubs would prefer to conclude their transfer business as early as possible in order to give coaches enough time to integrate new players.

Goal takes a look at some of the players who could be on the move before the transfer window closes:

Nkosinathi Sibisi | Lamontville Golden Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have both been credited with an interest in the Arrows captain, who enjoyed his breakout season in the PSL during the 2020/21 campaign.

Recent reports have indicated that Pirates are leading the race for the new Bafana Bafana central defender as the Buccaneers look to beef up their defence.

Arrows and Pirates have a good working relationship which has seen Gladwin Shitolo three seasons out on loan at Abafana Bes'thende.

However, Sundowns recently snapped up Zimbabwe international Divine Lunga from Arrows and the Tshwane giants cannot be ruled out in the race for Sibisi's signature.

George Lebese | Free agent

Lebese is currently a free agent having begun training with Swallows FC earlier this month as he looks to impress the club's technical team.

The former Kaizer Chiefs left-winger is hoping to find a new club having parted ways with USA-based outfit Colorado Springs Switchback in March this year.

Swallows are known to be searching for a replacement Kgaogelo Sekgota with the young left-winger having recently left Swallows for Chiefs on a free transfer.

The Beautiful Birds could bring in Lebese as a replacement for Sekgota.

Sipho Mbule | SuperSport United

The Bafana Bafana international is known to be keen to leave SuperSport in the current transfer window having been repeatedly being linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo could not rule out the possibility of losing the attacking midfielder, who was one of Matsatsantsa's best players during the recent season.

Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab, has already confirmed that Chiefs are interested in his client with Amakhosi free to sign new players after their Fifa transfer ban ended on July 1.

The former South Africa under-20 international's current contract with Matsatsantsa is set to expire at the end of June 2022.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane | Maritzburg United

The 21-year-old striker is one of the most exciting youngsters in the PSL and his exploits for Maritzburg in the recent term reportedly caught the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Hlongwane was tipped to join Sundowns along with his former strike partner at Maritzburg, Thabiso Kutumela, after the duo played a vital role in helping the Team of Choice avoid relegation from the PSL.

Kutumela completed his transfer to Sundowns last week and Masandawana are said to be still keen to add Hlongwane to their squad according to the latest reports.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will be reunited at Sundowns before the transfer window closes.

Evidence Makgopa | Baroka FC

The new Bafana Bafana international is one of the hottest properties in the PSL having enjoyed a successful campaign at Baroka FC which saw him scoop the PSL Young Player of the Season.

Makgopa has been linked with the PSL Big Three clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and he has been tipped to leave Baroka after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The lanky marksman is part of the South Africa under-23 squad in Tokyo and it is believed that he might follow in the footsteps of his former Baroka teammate Goodman Mosele.

Mosele joined Pirates earlier this month with Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, having indicated that they are willing to sell their star players in the current transfer window.

Teboho Mokoena | SuperSport United

The highly-rated midfield maestro has been constantly linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns since the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Mokoena's agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed “a lot of interest” in the player, but he made it known that his “primary ambition” is going overseas amid interest from the two giants of South African football.

SuperSport have made millions of rands from selling their key players, including Jeremy Brockie and Aubrey Modiba to Sundowns, in recent years and they could tempt Mokoena into moving to the Chloorkop-based side.

While Chiefs' newly appointed coach Stuart Baxter could push for the signing of the South Africa under-23 international having handed Mokoena his PSL debut at Matsatsantsa in October 2016.