A lot of transfer activity is expected as teams look to adjust their squads to complete the current 2022/23 PSL season

The opening of the Premier Soccer League mid-season player transfer window is fast approaching.

It is now less than 10 days before clubs can start signing players as they seek to strengthen their squads.

So far, teams have had an appreciation of the capabilities of their squad in the PSL campaign which is almost at the halfway stage.

Coaches have identified areas they need to fortify and become more competitive for the rest of the season.

GOAL gives you all you need to know about the upcoming transfer period.

When does the PSL January 2023 transfer window open & close?

The PSL mid-season transfer window will open on Sunday, January 1, 2023

Clubs can start officially transferring players permanently or on loan deals, although negotiations might have already started.

To try and beat the competition, some clubs have already opened discussions with their transfer targets.

A player like Craig Martin who has already been confirmed as an Orlando Pirates from Cape Town City will have his contact start running on that day.

The transfer window will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and by then, PSL teams would be hoping they made the right recruitments.

League Window opens Deadline day Deadline time Premier Soccer League Jan 1 Jan 31 23.59hrs SA Time

Are Chiefs doing it the correct way?

Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been assessing a number of players who are on trial at Naturena.

This kind of approach is in stark contrast to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns’ way of doing things as Masandawana go straight to fetch a player based on his track record instead of auditions.

Amakhosi have welcomed Hungarian striker Balint Bajner and Boris Kopitovic from Montenegro for assessments.

Zwane has also been having a look at two Mozambican strikers Stanley Ratifo and Amansio Joao Pita ‘Neymar’ Canhembe as well as 22-year-old Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli.

That at the age of 32, Bajner would still need trials to win a contract as well as Kopitovic (28), Ratifo (28), Canhembe (25) undergoing the same drill, puts into perspective Zwane’s transfer business.

Chiefs have also highlighted they intend to register a number of youngsters from their reserve side.

Pirates keen to correct their problematic strikeforce

Backpagepix

Pirates went into the market in the last transfer window to bring in Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kermit Erasmus and Evidence Makgopa.

But Eva Nga has found it tough and has become a target of booing by fans while Erasmus looks promising to end their scoring woes.

Makgopa is yet to make an official debut for the Soweto giants due to injury and they are yet to see what recent signing Ndumiso Mabena can offer after arriving as a free agent.

Coach Jose Riveiro might still be in the market searching for a prolific striker to fix their problematic attack.

To show how they really need a real marksman, the highest scorer at Pirates in the PSL campaign is currently winger Monnapule Saleng who has two goals.

What's there to fix at Downs?

Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ biggest target going into 2023 is the Caf Champions League title and they would need to be at their strongest.

They already have depth but it is to be seen if they will make big signings as they did in the last transfer period.

So far, no big players have been linked with Masandawana but a few players are reported to be on their way out on loan.

Reports suggest the likes of Gift Motupa, Lesedi Kapinga, Sifiso Ngobeni and Katlego Mohamme could be loaned out.

Will PSL strugglers make the market more competitive?

While there is a battle for the league title up the log, there is also a nasty confrontation for survival down the table.

A number of teams are currently dicing with relegation and would be eager to sort themselves and avoid demotion.

Bottom-placed Maritzburg United, Sekhukhune United, Swallows FC, Cape Town City, TS Galaxy and Maruno Gallants form a group of teams that are within two points of each other.

City have already lost Martin to Pirates but brought in Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata. It is to be seen who they will add.

Swallows are constrained in this transfer window due to a Fifa player transfer ban and that complicates their fight against relegation.

Maritzburg have already started adjusting their squad with new coach Fadlu Davids releasing a number of players and is now looking for replacements that will be signed in January.