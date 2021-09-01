When did the PSL transfer window close and which players moved?

All you need to know about the current South African winter transfer window

The South African winter transfer window closed on Tuesday at midnight having been open for two months.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates reinforced their squads as they look to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of South African football.

While Sundowns did not rest on their laurels as they also brought in new players who can help the Tshwane giants clinch their fifth successive PSL title in the current campaign.

On the other hand, some clubs were busy signing new players in order to either challenge for a top-eight finish or avoid relegation from the top flight.

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about the recent South African winter transfer window.

When does the PSL transfer window open & close?

The local transfer window officially opened on July 1 and clubs were able to register new players for the current season.

It officially closed on August 31 at midnight.

League Country Transfer window opens Transfer window closes PSL South Africa July 1, 2021 August 31, 2021

Confirmed PSL transfers for all 16 clubs for 2021/22 season

AmaZulu FC

Mxolisi Kunene, Keagan Buchanan (both Maritzburg United), Philani Zulu, Kgotso Moleko (both Kaizer Chiefs), Tercious Malepe (FK Minaj, Ukraine), Matarr Ceesay (Casa Sport), Tsepang Moremi (Bizana Pondo Chiefs), Lindani Shange (promoted from AmaZulu's reserve side), Hendrick Ekstein (FK Sabail, Azerbaijan)

Baroka FC

Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City), Sydney Malivha (Marumo Gallants), Akani Chauke (TS Sporting), Sekela Sithole (Cape Umoya United), Train Mokhabi (JDR Stars), Athenkosi Dladla (University of Pretoria) and Bayzel Goldstone (Richards Bay)

Chippa United

Aboubacar Bemba Sangare (Jomo Cosmos), Azola Matrose (Walmer Township, Gqeberha), Jenovane September (Booysens Park, Gqeberha) Kewen Prince, Loydt Kazapua (Cape United), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Cape United) Jemondre Dickens (Baroka FC), Veluyeke Zulu (Richards Bay), Tebogo Makobela (Black Leopards), Siphesihle Mkhize, Sammy Seabi, Phakamani Mahlambi (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Roscoe Pietersen (Cape United, Rodney Ramagalela (Black Leopards), Mogakolodi Ngele (Marumo Gallants), Lubeni Haukongo (Lille, France)

Cape Town City

Douglas Mapfumo (Cape Umoya United), Hugo Marques (SC Farense, Portugal), Khanyiso Mayo (Richards Bay), Nathan Idumba Fasika (Saint Eloi Lupopo, DR Congo), Katlego Mokhuoane (Free State Stars), Patrick Fisher (Cape Town Spurs), Bongani Mpandle (Maritzburg United) and Darren Keet (Cape Umoya United)

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs

Cole Alexander (Odisha FC, India), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Austin Dube (Richards Bay), Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu FC), Brandon Peterson (free agent), Phathutshedzo Nange (Stellenbosch FC), Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Lamontville Golden Arrows

Mthokozisi Dube (Orlando Pirates), Bongumusa Nkosi (Royal AM), Themba Mantshiyane (Free State Stars), and lastly Sazi Gumbi (Stone Breakers), Thubelihle Magubane (TS Sporting), Simo Mbhele (Squash FC), Nqubeko Dlamini (University of Pretoria), Sbonelo Cele, Ntsikelelo Nxadi and Saziso Magawana (all Uthongathi FC), Andile Fikizolo (Bloemfontein Celtic), and Siyabonga Mbatha (AmaZulu FC).

Mamelodi Sundowns

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United), Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni (both Bloemfontein Celtic), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Pavol Safranko (Sepsi OSK, Romania) and Grant Kekana (SuperSport United)

Maritzburg United

Amadou Soukouna (Hapoel Kfar Saba, Israel), Leletu Skelem (Stellenbosch FC), Thato Lesoma (SuperSport United), Renaldo Leaner (Cape Town Spurs), Richard Zumah (FC San Pedro, Ivory Coast), Brandon Theron and Alfred Ndengane (both Marumo Gallants), Zukile Kewuti (Cape Town City), Lifa Hlongwane (Black Leopards) and Rowan Human (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel).

Marumo Gallants

Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs), Learnmore Muyambo (Harare City FC, Zimbabwe), Jeroen Lumu (Floriana, Malta), Muhammad Zaid Patel (Loja CD FC, Spain), Sibusiso Khumalo (Futuro Kings), Katlego Otladisa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thato Kiba (African All Stars), Sibusiso Nkosi (University of Pretoria) and Matome Kgoetyane (Baroka FC)

Orlando Pirates

Olisa Ndah (Akwa United, Nigeria), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal, Ghana), Ntsako Makhubela (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu (Maritzburg United), Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) and Monnapule Saleng (Free State Stars)

Royal AM

No confirmed signings

Swallows FC

Mwape Musonda (Hatta Club, United Arab Emirates), Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saneng (both Orlando Pirates), Khethukuthula Ndlovu (Uthongathi FC) and Thandani Ntshumayelo (free agent), Tebogo Langerman, Jody February, Keletso Makgalwa, Grant Margeman (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Given Thibedi, Yagan Sasman (both Kaizer Chiefs), Dillon Solomons (Cape Town All Stars), Katlego Mohamme (Pretoria University).

Sekhukhune United

Justice Chabalala (Orlando Pirates), Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United, Zimbabwe), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United, Zambia), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Pogiso Mahlangu (Pretoria Callies), Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), Edwin Gyimah (Black Leopards), Ryan de Jongh (Bloemfontein Celtics FC), Nicholus Lukhubeni (Mamelodi Sundowns), Talent Chawapiwa (AmaZulu FC), Vusimuzi Mncube (JDR Stars FC), Thabo Rakhale (Marumo Gallants), Cheslyn Jampies and Tshediso Patjie (both Baroka FC), Kamohelo Sithole (TS Sporting), Tumelo Matona and Seun Ledwaba (both Jomo Cosmos).

Stellenbosch FC

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United), Reid Bombay (Cape Town City), Wassem Isaacs (Cape Town All Stars) and Solomon Letsoenyo (Cape Umoya United).

SuperSport United

Buhle Mkhwanazi (free agent)

TS Galaxy

Augustine Kwem (Chippa United), Mohammed Anas (Black Leopards), Mthobisi Mngomezulu and Xolani Slawula (both Uthongathi FC), Zolani Nkombelo (Lamontville Arrows), Igor Makitan and Vasilije Kolak (both FK Krupa, Bosnia and Herzegovina), Marate Ndieguene (free agent).