When are the MTN8 semi-finals? Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's MTN8 semi-finals, with all the important information you need

The 2019 MTN8 tournament resumes this weekend with two semi-final matches on the menu.

, SuperSport United, , and are the remaining four teams in the competition.

Of the four teams, only the Brazilians and Matsatsantsa have lifted the trophy before.

However, Sundowns have not won the MTN8 title in over a decade with their last triumph coming in 2007 under a different sponsor.

Matsatsantsa won the MTN8 in 2017 and they also reached the final in 2018 where they lost to eventual winners .

Overall, SuperSport United have been crowned champions on two separate occasions while Sundowns have won it three times in 1988, 1990, and 2000.

Despite not winning the trophy before, Highlands Park and Polokwane City will still fancy their chances this season, simply because either team has an opportunity to reach the final.

The format of the competition hasn't changed as the semi-finals will be played over two legs as this has been the case over the years.

Here is your full guide to this year's MTN8 competition: