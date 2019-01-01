8 Cup

When are the MTN8 semi-finals? Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's MTN8 semi-finals, with all the important information you need

The 2019 MTN8 tournament resumes this weekend with two semi-final matches on the menu.  

Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Highlands Park, and Polokwane City are the remaining four teams in the competition.  

Of the four teams, only the Brazilians and Matsatsantsa have lifted the trophy before. 

However, Sundowns have not won the MTN8 title in over a decade with their last triumph coming in 2007 under a different sponsor. 

Matsatsantsa won the MTN8 in 2017 and they also reached the final in 2018 where they lost to eventual winners Cape Town City

Overall, SuperSport United have been crowned champions on two separate occasions while Sundowns have won it three times in 1988, 1990, and 2000.  

Despite not winning the trophy before, Highlands Park and Polokwane City will still fancy their chances this season, simply because either team has an opportunity to reach the final.   

The format of the competition hasn't changed as the semi-finals will be played over two legs as this has been the case over the years. 

Here is your full guide to this year's MTN8 competition:   

Match Number Fixture Date Venue Kick-off Time TV channel
1 Polokwane City vs Highlands Park Aug 31  Peter Mokaba Stadium 15h00 SS4 & SABC1
2 SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Sep 1 Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00 SS4 & SABC1
3 Highlands Park vs Polokwane City Sep 17 Makhulong Stadium 19h30 SS4
4 Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Sep 18 Lucas Moripe Stadium 19h30 SS4

