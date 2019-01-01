When are the Ballon d'Or & FIFA's The Best award ceremonies taking place?

Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi are among the favourites to succeed Luka Modric as the game's outstanding individual figure

It may only be June, but already thoughts are being cast ahead to potential Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best winners.

Big team prizes, such as the and domestic league titles, have already been settled and are sure to have a significant bearing in who inherits the prizes, which were both won by Luka Modric last time around.

The Croat is not currently in the running for the gongs this year, with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi among the early pace setters for glory.

When will fans learn the winners of these prestigious prizes, though?

When does the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony take place?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be the 64th in the history of the prestigious award, which was first given to Sir Stanley Mattews in 1956.

The prize has historically been organised by Football magazine, who have yet to reveal the details of when and where the 2019 prize ceremony will take place.

Paris is the likely venue, however, with the Grand Palais playing host to the awards in 2018 and the main prize being won by Luka Modric, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann in second and third respectively.

Each of the last three ceremonies have taken place in the first fortnight of December, with two taking place on a Monday and the other on a Thursday.

In 2018, the organisers moved to incorporate the first Ballon d’Or Feminin for the best female player in the game, and the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best male under-21 footballer. These awards were won by Ada Hegerberg and Kylian Mbappe.

When does the 2019 The Best ceremony take place?

FIFA announced in February that The Best FIFA Awards 2019 will take place at the Teatro all Scala in Milan, on September 23. It will be the fourth time the prizes have been presented under this branding.

The awards differ from the Ballon d’Or in that they are judged over the course of a traditional European footballing season, whereas the others are based on performance over a calendar year.

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, they are also more mobile in terms of where they are presented. In 2018, Idris Elba hosted the awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London, and though a year earlier they also took place in the UK capital, they were previously hosted in Zurich.

Aside from the Best FIFA Men’s Player, there are also awards for the Best FIFA Women’s Player, the Best Coaches, both male and female, and the ever-popular Puskas Award, which honours the most beautiful goal scored in world football.