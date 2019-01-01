When are the 2019/20 Soweto Derby clashes between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates?

Here's all you need to know about the 2019/20 season's most highly anticipated fixtures - the Soweto Derbies

The Premier Soccer League ( ) released the full list of fixtures for the 2019/20 season on Monday afternoon, leading many to plan their calendars around the iconic Soweto Derby.

The upcoming matches between and are set to be some of the most exciting in recent times with both sides determined to bring glory back to their respective clubs.

Both sides have been on a rebuilding mission following their failure to win silverware last season, but Chiefs will arguably be the more wounded having missed out on a top-eight finish last season.

This could see them throw everything including the kitchen sink at their rivals next season especially since they have brought on board a number of top quality signings.

Pirates, on the other hand, will hope to carry their dominance over their Soweto rivals into the new season.

Bucs have not lost a league match to Chiefs since 2014. Last season, Pirates won the first meeting 2-1 before drawing the return fixture 1-1.

WHEN ARE THE SOWETO DERBIES?

The first meeting between the two sides is set for November 9 while the reverse fixture is scheduled for February 29.

Date Kick-off Match 9 November 15h00 Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates 29 February 15h00 Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

WHERE WILL THE DERBIES BE HELD?

Both matches will take place at FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg