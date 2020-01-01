When are South Africa's Bafana Bafana playing Namibia and Zambia?

All you need to know about South Africa's two international friendlies matches this month

The senior national team will return to action for the first time this year with two international friendlies at home.

Bafana Bafana will take on Namibia and Zambia during this international break in preparation for the upcoming qualifiers.

Both matches will be played in the North West province due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The news that both Namibia and Zambia had accepted the invitation to travel to South Africa came as a huge relief to the South African Football Association (Safa) after several countries turned them down during the Xenophobic attacks in 2019.

Interestingly, both encounters will be played behind closed while Bafana will be in a bio-bubble.

When are Bafana playing?

Bafana Bafana's first match, which is against Namibia, will take place on Thursday, October 8. Kickoff is at 19:00 South African time.

The clash against Zambia is pencilled for Sunday at 15:00 South African time.

What channels can I watch the games on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels 08 OCTOBER 19:00 South Africa v Namibia SS2 11 OCTOBER 14:30 South Africa v Zambia SABC 1 and SS2

Where are the matches?

Royal Bafokeng Stadium (Rustenburg):