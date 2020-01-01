What's next for Xola Mlambo after Orlando Pirates departure?

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving the Sea Robbers. Which club will jump at the opportunity to sign him?

have released eight players in an attempt to make space for the new signings ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Top of the list of players whose contracts were terminated by mutual consent is Xola Mlambo - the man Rhulani Mokwena dubbed as the best midfielder in the not so long ago.

Mlambo arrived at Pirates two seasons ago from and he raised the bar so high that even those who didn't take notice of him called for his inclusion into the Bafana Bafana squad.

Mlambo's departure is a huge loss to the Buccaneers - but there is nothing anyone can do at this point, especially if the technical team feels he doesn't fit into their plans for the new season.

But the Soweto-born midfielder has options and may not struggle to find a club he would call home.

Now, what's next for the talented midfielder after the Bucs departure?

Amakhosi are banned from signing new players but they still can engage their potential signings while awaiting the outcome of their appeal from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It is for this reason they invited S'fiso Hlanti to join them at training with a view to sign him should the transfer ban be suspended.

Chiefs can do the same with Mlambo, who is one of the guys Gavin Hunt signed at Wits and won him a domestic double in 2016.

Apart from Hunt's understanding of the player, the Naturena-based side could use Mlambo's expertise in midfield - especially because they are yet to find a replacement for George Maluleka, who left them for .

Mlambo doesn't only bring creativity in midfield but he's able to provide protection to the back four, the role which Willard Katsande has owned over the past nine years at Chiefs.

And with Katsande approaching the twilight of his career, Mlambo could be a perfect long-term replacement for him.

SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa are short of options in midfield following the departure of Dean Furman earlier this year.

And while they have young players such as Tebogo Mokoena and Sipho Mbule to fill the big shoes left by Furman, the reality is that their midfield needs experience, and that's where Mlambo comes.

In the past, SuperSport showed interest in Lucky Mohomi of Sundowns even when he wasn't playing because they knew they needed a workhorse to dominate that midfield.

However, they failed in their attempt to lure him as Sundowns were reluctant to let him go to SuperSport without benefiting anything from the deal.

Now, Mlambo is free and United won't have to splash cash to sign him and they would be signing a quality midfielder with a winning mentality.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Could Sundowns be an option? That's a tough one because the Brazilians have already brought in over 10 new signings.

But there reports of interest from Sundowns in the local media before Mlambo was released - that's how talented and special the midfielder is.

His relationship with Rhulani Mokwena started many years ago at Soweto-based outfit Black Poison FC - the club that is owned by the current Sundowns co-coach.

And in all honesty, Mlambo blossomed under Mokwena, and it will be interesting to see if his former boss sees him as a player who can come in and dislodge the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda among others.

If Mlambo doesn't go to any of the abovementioned clubs, and perhaps to other teams such as , Swallows FC, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and TS Galaxy who have shown enough hunger to want to succeed in the top-flight, then a move back to Chippa United could also be an option.

It was Chippa where South African football fans started taking notice of Mlambo's talent, and perhaps the club may welcome him back just like we've seen with other players such as Aubrey Ngoma, who went to Cape Town City.

Mlambo can bring about stability to Lehlohonolo Seema's team. Seema is building a project and after releasing no less than 15 players, replacing those with quality is non-negotiable for him, more so because he can get some of them for free.