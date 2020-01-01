What's next for Middendorp after Kaizer Chiefs' failure to win the league?

The mentor's future could be decided in the next few days now that the season is over but there are growing calls for the management to fire

Ernst Middendorp came close to winning his first title this weekend after failed to get a win over FC.

The Glamour Boys needed a win to wrap up the title and end ' dominance but it wasn't to be and the heartbreak among the club supporters is felt across the country.

The majority of Amakhosi fans have started playing the blame game - some are blaming Middendorp while others believe the players should take the blame for not doing enough to seal the title.

And for this reason, there are already calls for Middendorp to be fired while there are those who feel he should stay and build on the foundation laid this season.

So, what's next for the German mentor?

Middendorp still has a year left on his contract with Amakhosi and the management is yet to discuss his future perhaps because they were waiting for the end of the season before declaring whether he's staying or leaving.

As things stand, this is a tough decision the club bosses must make quickly especially with the upcoming season set to get underway in just over a month.

Middendorp may have lifted Chiefs from position nine (last season) to two this season but he hasn't really been the favourite among those associated with the club.

His decisions were also questioned by many fans and also from inside the club.

For instance, he went against everyone's opinion that Itumeleng Khune should take over from Daniel Akpeyi as the club's No.1.

At some point, Khune, the club's captain and longest-serving player in the current squad, was declared fit by the medical team after Middendorp said the veteran goalkeeper was injured.

There was a communication breakdown and Middendorp was furious at the club for releasing that statement.

The club's semi-final exit in the Telkom Knockout Cup at the hands of in November 2019 also saw Kemiso Motaung take a dig at Middendorp, saying 'some bad tactical decisions' were made on the day Amakhosi lost.

And Middendorp publicly hit back and expressed dissatisfaction at the way his colleagues went public to criticise his work and players.

This past weekend, when everyone was celebrating Sundowns' success, Kaizer Motaung Jr took to Twitter and said the fans and his father Kaizer Motaung deserved better than 'this'.

One thing is for sure, Motaung Jr wants certain things to change and everyone looks at the coach and points at certain players when results are not forthcoming.

If Chiefs want to make a decision on Middendorp's future then they have to do it now - especially with Gavin Hunt still available and considered by many as a viable option and the right man for the job.

To be honest, Chiefs might not get another chance to get Hunt on board if they let this opportunity pass and the little success Middendorp achieved this season might be difficult to achieve if the German mentor sticks around for another season more so because of the kind of football the team is currently playing.

Yes, it got them so close to the championship but it is not convincing and the majority of teams have figured out how to stop Chiefs, meaning fresh ideas and a change of approach in how the team plays are needed going into the new season.