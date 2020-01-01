What's next for Mamelodi Sundowns? Kaizer Chiefs should be wary of the defending champions

The Brazilians will shift focus to domestic football now that they are no longer in the Champions League, and Amakhosi must expect real competition

Beware of ! This is a sign that every title-chasing team should read when they're about to enter Chloorkop to fetch the league trophy, especially after dropping three vital points at home against on Saturday.

With the Brazilians done with their Caf commitments following a 3-1 aggregate loss to , the league title is about to get very tense for Chiefs fans and interesting for the neutrals.

Pitso Mosimane's men can forget about their loss to the Egyptian giants and shift focus on getting their title defence back on track.

Their next two games should definitely give everyone an idea of where the PSL trophy will go come May - Sundowns have Stellenbosch FC and who are also in the title race despite finding themselves eight points behind Chiefs.

As things stand, Chiefs shouldn't worry too much about Pirates and all the other teams behind Josef Zinnbauer's team - Sundowns are a real threat to their title-chasing season because six points from their two games in hand will narrow Amakhosi's lead to just one point.

And while some may rightfully predict that Sundowns won't win all their remaining league games, history suggests that Mosimane's charges hardly lose matches against relatively smaller teams in the league, more so when they are closer to the finish line.

Chasing has always been Sundowns' area of specialty - they do well under pressure and their players often deliver when it matters the most - they don't crack and this is what champions are made of.

This was evident in the previous two seasons as Sundowns won back-to-back league titles for the first time in Mosimane's era - the majority of the points they collected in those two seasons were soon after their Caf Champions League elimination.

With 10 games to go for them before the end of what has been a decent campaign, Sundowns know they still have a lot to play for - a treble is still a possibility for them, and knowing how ambitious Mosimane is, he will most likely throw everything at his rivals to get what he wants.

However, they still have to face Pirates and Chiefs in the coming weeks - the two matches which could be enough to decide the destiny of the coveted trophy.

Apart from the league title, Sundowns still have the Nedbank Cup to wipe off their Caf Champions League tears - they haven't been too fortunate in the competition having won it just once [in 2015] since the arrival of Mosimane. Even then, they needed penalties to see off Cape Town.

But with Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport United out of the Nedbank Cup, Sundowns stand a good chance of lifting this year's trophy.

Up next for the Tshwane giants is in the quarter-finals; a tough game for them given how Owen Da Gama's team has fared this season - they ousted Chiefs in the previous round of the same competition while they also came close to winning the MTN8 but narrowly lost SuperSport United in the final.

The Nedbank Cup is as important as any other trophy for Mosimane and he can't let it slip through his fingers by prioritising the league. So, whoever stands in Sundowns' way will have to bring their A-game knowing that this a team with a good track record of winning trophies.

After all, Sundowns shouldn't dwell on their Caf Champions League quarter-final exit because they still have two trophies to play for.

Again, even if they miss out on the two trophies on offer, the Choorkop-based outfit should still be proud of the campaign they have had after winning the Telkom Knockout Cup in December 2019.