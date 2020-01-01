What's next for Kaizer Chiefs after Maluleka's departure?

Will the midfielder's move to Mamelodi Sundowns affect Amakhosi negatively? Goal takes a look at the options coach Ernst Middendorp might have

Earlier this week, received the shocking news that one of their senior players will be leaving for a rival club ahead of next season.

After weeks of trying to negotiate a new contract with George Maluleka, Amakhosi only found out a few days ago that he had actually signed a pre-contract with .

Maluleka has been with the Soweto giants for six years, and the club was hoping he would extend his contract, especially after making him of their captain whenever Itumeleng Khune, Willard Katsande, and Bernard Parker were not on the pitch.

The news isn't good at all at this stage because Chiefs are challenging for the league and face a two-window transfer ban.

So, how will Maluleka's departure affect them and what's next for Chiefs?

Maluleka to Sundowns will definitely have a negative impact in Ernst Middendorp's plans for next season - and the coach will have to make changes to how his team plays.

As things stand, Chiefs don't really have a regular back-up for Maluleka - but they have managed to cope just fine without him in the past.

One game that Chiefs played without Maluleka was against Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town - Middendorp's charges went on a rampage and hammered their opponents 4-0.

What was evident in that match was that the technical team can improvise because Kearyn Baccus and Katsande were partnered in midfield with Parker deployed on the flank and Lebogang Manyama in a more central role.

This means Chiefs can still cope without Maluleka in as much as they have managed without several of their high-profile players in the past but it may take time for them to come to terms with the fact the player is no longer there.

More so because Maluleka had found his feet and had started playing with freedom in midfield and had been contributing positively in creating goalscoring chances for his teammates - five assists in 24 appearances already this season.

For someone of Maluleka's experience, Chiefs need to find a solution real quick but all this will depend on how the appeal for the two-window transfer goes with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It is encouraging, however, to know that Middendorp isn't afraid to throw youngsters into the deep end. Younger players such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom might be ready to take the baton and run with it but they mustn't be put under the same pressure as Maluleka, who is an experienced campaigner.

Middendorp also has an option in Siphelele Ntshangase, who hasn't been given a chance to play this season - and doesn't appear to be in the coach's plan for the future.

With his contract coming to an end in June, Ntshangase might consider moving unless Middendorp changes his mind about him the same way he did with Leonardo Castro at the start of the season.

There is also Given Thibedi who is on loan at Swallows FC in the NFD, and could be brought back at any given time should the need arise.

Chiefs would hope the midfielder has gained enough experience to be able to help carry the team in the next few seasons.