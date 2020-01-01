What's next for Hunt after Bidvest Wits sale?

The Clever Boys manager will be without a job at the end of the current season but what options does he have ahead of next term?

coach Gavin Hunt will be without a job next season after being told to look elsewhere following the sale of the club to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.

Hunt had a year left on his contract with the Students but, as things stand, that's something he will have to discuss in the boardroom once the dust settles.

As one of the most successful coaches in the history of the , one cannot fathom the idea of Gavin having to hunt for a new job, let alone be unemployed come next season.

However, almost every big team that can afford his salary package has a coach, and this could prove tricky for him when he finally leaves Wits at the end of the campaign.

So, what's next for the 55-year-old mentor?

Hunt has proved to be loyal to any team that appreciates and believes in him as a coach.

He has been with Wits for seven years now, and prior to that, he was with SuperSport United for six years, and five years with Moroka Swallows between 2002 and 2007.

This means whoever will get to sign Hunt would need to have a long-term success plan and not expect results and trophies to come overnight.

That's just how Hunt works and with his experience as a coach, he certainly knows which teams would suit him best when deciding his next step.

Do need him now?

When Chiefs struggled to find Steve Komphela's replacement in 2018, chairman Kaizer Motaung admitted that quality and qualified coaches were unavailable.

He went for Giovanni Solinas who lasted for four months at the club subsequent to being replaced by Ernst Middendorp.

At the time, Middendorp was seen as a temporary solution to an ailing Chiefs side that struggled to find consistency and was a mid-table team.

Amakhosi's failure to qualify for the Top 8 proved those who were against Middendorp's return to the club right but they would later be made to eat humble pie as the same man with a different approach and tactics took their team to the top of the PSL log.

While Chiefs' position on the log hasn't changed since August 2019, there are fears that the team is slowly losing control of the title race, and the blame has solely been put on Middendorp.

But the German mentor still has a year left on his contract and while some believe he won't go just yet others feel failure to win the league will result in Chiefs letting go of him.

And that's where Hunt fits in, although the former SuperSport United coach made it clear that he's not after Middendorp's job and described the media reports about him being wanted by Chiefs as disgusting and embarrassing.

Should Chiefs, however, part ways with Middendorp for any reason, including the one mentioned earlier then it would be difficult for Hunt to turn them down given the magnitude and history of the club.

In addition, Chiefs are one of the teams that can afford him but there would need to be a lot of sacrifices between the two parties because Hunt wants to be in control of the team, including the acquisition and the release of players.

Chiefs may see they don't need Hunt and the coach may say he isn't interested in the job but the fact of the matter is that the club would benefit from having the four-time PSL-winning coach at the club.

Possible return to SuperSport United?

An interesting option but very difficult option for Matsatsantsa at this stage because of the club's loyalty to Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo has served SuperSport with distinction in different capacities for over two decades, and it would be very difficult for the club to just dump him for Hunt at this stage.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews has already made it clear that Tembo will not be leaving the club and that his position as head coach is safe.

While Hunt has a very rich history with the Tshwane giants, he would still need to assemble his own team if he were to return to the club.

That would mean dismantling the current squad which already understands Tembo's philosophy.

Furthermore, Matsatsantsa appear to have gone back to the basics of giving young coaches a chance to prove themselves - just like how they gave Pitso Mosimane and Thomas Madigage a chance years ago.

And at this stage, it doesn't look like Hunt will be an option for them unless the club changes its mind depending on where the team finishes on the log this season.

a viable option?

The Citizens have a coach in Jan Olde Riekerink but the Dutch mentor has received huge criticism since his arrival.

CapeTown City is renowned for their giant-killing act and competitiveness but this hasn't been the case this season hence they find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

If there's any manager who can awake this sleeping lion then it is none other than Hunt, more so because City has quality players who can compete against any team in the league.

Article continues below

But moving back to Cape Town after so many years in the Gauteng province would require a lot of sacrifices for the former Seven Stars mentor, including some that are personal to him after settling down in the province since 2002.

And a lot of restructuring in how he usually sets his teams up will have to take place

It's already common knowledge that Stellenbosch FC isn't looking to replace Steve Barker, at least for now.