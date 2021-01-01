What’s missing for Orlando Pirates?

The Sea Robbers have made a solid enough start to the 2020/21 season, although there is a feeling there's still a lot more to come from this team

Despite a promising start to the season, already find themselves 10 points behind Premier Soccer League ( ) front-runners .

The short answer to the headline question - what's missing for Bucs - would be, 'not a lot'.

For starters, Amabhakabhaka have lost just one of 14 matches in all competitions this term.

More teams

But yet despite winning the MTN8 final last month, Pirates have not really kicked on in 2021 and have claimed just a point from their two league matches since the restart.

That included a 0-1 loss to Sundowns and a 1-1 draw with Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday. The draw against the Birds was disappointing in that Bucs could have put the result beyond doubt before Swallows netted an injury-time equaliser.

It feels like Pirates are nearly there, but have not fully clicked this season.

Probably the most obvious reason is their shortage of fit strikers

Injuries to Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa have been big setbacks because both were scoring goals when playing.

It was also a big blow to lose Gabadinho Mhango to injury for the opening months of this season and the Malawian is still not being deemed fit enough by coach Josef Zinnbauer to start games, despite being back from injury for the past month.

Getting Mhango back in the starting XI must surely be a priority now.

It's not helped Bucs that Terrence Dzvukamanja, who looked promising for Wits last season, has not contributed too much, while new signing Jean Marc Makusu has made a nervy looking start in the few minutes he's been given.

Article continues below

The Soweto side have also been missing a little bit of luck at times.

Against Swallows, Pirates were disallowed what seemed a clear penalty for a foul on Fortune Makaringe. Deon Hotto was also called off-side when he looked set to score in another very debatable moment.

Bucs have also just had some old-fashioned bad luck like when they hit the woodwork twice in a 2-2 draw with , and although the Soweto side are creating chances from midfield, they are not currently clinical enough upfront and too many good chances have been missed this season.



They'll need to get that right before Sundowns pull too far clear.