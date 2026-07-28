Michael Olise's future remains a talking point across German and European football, with talk of a Real Madrid move refusing to die down. Bayern Munich have now shut it down. Their chief executive confirmed the Frenchman is staying and revealed the club had received no official contact whatsoever from Los Blancos.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen fielded a question on whether Olise would remain at the Bavarian club. "Yes, of course," he replied, flatly denying that Bayern had received "any letter, fax or call" from Real Madrid about the player.

His tone then turned sarcastic, betraying his irritation at the scale of the rumours. "It's astonishing how far information spreads when you know the truth yourself. It's really quite interesting. Honestly, I've lost count of how many times my friends have asked me this question," Dreesen said, a nod to the media frenzy around the winger's future.

He ended by making the club's stance unmistakable. "But no one has ever said to me: if someone offers you 200 million euros, you have to sell him," Dreesen added. The message was clear. Bayern will not part with their star, however big the offer.