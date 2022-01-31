What would Letsoalo signing mean for Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates have reportedly entered the race to sign Victor Letsoalo, but what would the Royal AM striker’s arrival potentially mean for the current batch of players?

Letsoalo’s red-hot form initially saw him linked with Kaizer Chiefs, and now more recently, Amakhosi’s Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates.

With Pirates having battled to find a reliable goal-scorer over the past few years, one could certainly see someone like Letsoalo being a hit, and he would potentially make an exciting partnership with the in-form Kwame Peprah - a nice combination of a big strong striker playing off the strengths of the South African international’s speed.

However, Pirates do actually have quite a well-stocked striking department, with several players currently starting to find form, or at least fitness after injury.

For starters, there’s Gabadinho Mhango, who will be looking to build on his excellent showing with Malawi at Afcon and force his way back into the Pirates starting XI.

Then there is Tshegofatso Mabasa, a player with a pretty good scoring record, but who never seems to be able to stay fit and in form for any length of time.

Blocking the youngsters' paths?

Buitemelo Radiopane has been very impressive for the reserve side and would have been hoping for some chances in the PSL.



Another young forward from the Bucs development ranks, Zakhele Lepasa, is starting to near return from a long-term injury.

For either player, the signing of Letsoalo would likely mean that their already limited opportunities are further reduced.

Days numbered for Dzvukamanja?

Zimbabwean international Terrence Dzvukamanja has not managed to integrate promising performances with goals nor assists and would fall further down the pecking order should Bucs sign the man from Royal AM.

Verdict

Football is a ruthless business and if Pirates can sign Letsoalo, they should, even if it comes at the expense of others’ development.

That’s because a big club like Bucs demand results, and Letsoalo could deliver.

At 28-years-old, he still has time on his side. He’s shown he can handle the big stage by the way he stepped up for Bafana Bafana.

As a relatively late starter, he has the hunger and desire to make a big impact.

Article continues below

Should the deal indeed go through, perhaps Pirates could look at loaning out one or two of their other forwards for now.