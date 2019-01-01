Comment: What went wrong for Orlando Pirates against SuperSport United

Goal assesses Bucs' disappointing defeat to Matsatsantsa in their second PSL game of the season

were handed a reality check after their embarrassing defeat to SuperSport United in a match on Wednesday night.



The Soweto giants played arguably their worst game this year in an uninspired 3-0 loss to Matsatsantsa at the Mbombela Stadium.

They came into the match with a poor record, having won just once in their last 12 meetings against SuperSport.

Defensive Frailties

Pirates were haunted by their hoodoo side after Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic made questionable decisions which raised eyebrows in regards to his team selection.

Justice Chabalala made his first start for Pirates since December 2017 joining regular central defenders Happy Jele and Alfred Ndengane in central defence as Sredojevic surprisingly opted for three at the back.



The Buccaneers were made to pay for a poor defensive display with Chabalala looking shaky and nervous as he struggled to communicate well with his defensive partners.

On the other hand, James Monyane, who got the nod ahead of the experienced Asavela Mbekile, was also guilty of making a poor back-pass which was intercepted and fired home by SuperSport striker Bradley Grobler.

The teenage full-back was impressive going forward, but he still lacks discipline in his defensive responsibilities.

Lack of Creativity

Going forward, the visitors struggled to create chances for their strikers Frank Mhango and Augustine Mulenga, who lacked the supply to score.

Fortune Makaringe was handed his Pirates debut and he joined in Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama in a three-man midfield.

The former playmaker was expected to create chances from midfield, but the game plan backfired as he was silenced by SuperSport's hard-tackling midfield enforcer Dean Furman.

Pirates are known for their exciting wing play and they definitely missed Vincent Pule, who tends to use his skill and pace to unlock defences and also create chances.

Wingers Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela, who are similar to Pule, were introduced in the second half as Bucs changed their approach, but SuperSport stood firm at the back.

Wake-Up call

Micho will have to revert back to his usual 4-2-3-1 formation which yielded positive results last season even in the win over Bloemfontein almost two weeks ago.

The defeat to Matsatsantsa should also serve as a wake-up call for Micho's side as their slow start contributed to them missing out on the PSL title in the previous campaign.

Bucs got off to a stuttering start last season and it put them on the back foot in the title race as they had to dig deep to force their way back into contention.

It is imperative for the Soweto giants to learn from their perennial title rivals , who tend to start the new season strongly and finish it in a similar fashion which has seen them clinch two back-to-back PSL trophies.

Meanwhile, Pirates' 2019 MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash against on Saturday provides a perfect opportunity to get the team back on track with a win.