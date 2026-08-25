As Bild report, there is no shortage of interested clubs. 1. FC Magdeburg are said to have made an approach for Chavez, while Eintracht Braunschweig and 1. FC Heidenheim are also in the running, according to the report.

Heidenheim only recently got a close look at the 19-year-old's quality. Chavez started Bayern's 4-2 friendly win at FCH last week, caught the eye and levelled at 1-1 with a superb free-kick from just over 20 metres, after winning the set-piece himself.

Bayern had already sent Chavez out on loan at the start of February, but the FCB academy product did not get the game time they had hoped for at Bundesliga club 1. FC Cologne and made only seven substitute appearances for FC. Back at Säbener Straße, though, Chavez stood out throughout pre-season and made a good impression, even if regular playing time still looks unlikely given the record champions' huge competition in central midfield. According to Bild , club and player have now decided to sort out another loan before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September.

Are Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels luring a top FC Bayern talent?

Alongside the interested second-division clubs, Bild also mention another intriguing option. According to the report, Portuguese top-flight club Estrela Amadora are also working on a temporary move for Chavez. Since Tuesday, it has also been official that an investor group involving the four former Bayern stars Thomas Müller (now Vancouver Whitecaps), Mats Hummels (retired), Yann Sommer (Club Brugge) and Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain) has bought into Estrela Amadora. According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the group acquired 90 per cent of the share capital for 40 million euros.

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Müller, Hummels and Co. are primarily coming in as strategically minded investors and are expected to help drive the club from a Lisbon suburb forward with their expertise, reach and network. Another key figure behind the big names' involvement at the internationally little-known club is Johannes Mösmang, a man very well known at Säbener Straße. The 35-year-old worked for Bayern as a player manager from 2016 and is now president of Estrela Amadora.

How often has Felipe Chavez played for FC Bayern so far?

That should keep the lines of communication close between the side who finished 15th in Liga Portugal last season and FCB, which could favour a loan move for Chavez to Amadora. In mid-July, another midfield talent, Lovro Zvonarek, also moved from Bayern to Estrela for a fee of 1.5 million euros.

Chavez joined FCB's academy in 2019 as a 12-year-old from FC Augsburg, and has so far made two brief appearances of a few minutes each for the first team. In January 2026, he made his Bundesliga debut with a short outing in the 8-1 win against Wolfsburg, and shortly before the loan move to Cologne he was also brought on at the end of January in the 1-2 defeat against Augsburg. Despite his still limited senior experience, Chavez, the son of a German mother and a father from Peru, is already a full Peru international. In October 2025, the youngster made his debut and in the 1-2 friendly defeat against Chile made what remains his only international appearance to date.