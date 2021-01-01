What sets Mamelodi Sundowns apart from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Goals from Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane against SuperSport meant that the Brazilians opened an unassailable lead on the chasing pack

Mamelodi Sundowns made it four PSL league titles in four seasons with a resounding 3-1 win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night.

Not only did Masandawana better SuperSport United and their own record of three league titles in a row, they made it 11 championship wins overall in the PSL era, which began in the 1996/ 97 season.

Their nearest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have each won it four times; and there's no question that Sundowns have been the best team in South Africa over the past 21 years.

Coaching continuity and the Pitso Mosimane factor

It's often forgotten how close former Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane came to losing his job less than six months after joining the club - there were disgruntled fans and even police escorts towards the end of the 2012/ 13 season.

To his credit, Downs owner Patrice Motsepe kept faith in Mosimane, whose star was not at its brightest at that stage after he had previously been fired by Bafana Bafana.

That faith was repaid big time as the Pretoria club won five league championships, four major domestic cup competitions and the Caf Champions League under Mosimane's watch.

And while it would be unfair to take credit away from the current Sundowns coaches - Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, the foundation for the current success was laid by Mosimane.

However, what has also been key is continuity - in terms of both Mngqithi and Mokwena having previously worked under Mosimane.

As such, there would not have been big changes to the team and that's been evident as they've continued to roll forward in impressive fashion.

Sundowns' coaching stability has been in stark contrast to their rivals or to any team in the PSL for that matter, no other current PSL coach has been with a single club for more than two seasons with the exception of Steve Barker at Stellenbosch.