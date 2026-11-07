Real Madrid have stamped their authority on the scene. Their 3-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla made it eight straight victories, a run that lays bare just how far this team has come under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. The collective display drew praise, and so did the growing harmony between the players.

Spanish newspaper "Marca", under the headline "Things that seemed impossible have begun to happen at Madrid", examined the transformation the Royal Club have undergone over the past four months. Mourinho, it reckons, has built a side defined by determination, high pressing and attacking bite, with clear coordination between the players in both attacking and defensive transitions.

Madrid took the Valencia game seriously despite the awkward Mestalla surface, the newspaper noted. They gradually imposed their rhythm, sapped the hosts of their enthusiasm and closed things out with a comfortable win. The players stuck to their instructions and refused to be dragged into the tension and protests.

The squad now has a clear core, bound by a defined technical identity and a rising competitive spirit. Contrast that with Valencia, whose players looked more interested in objecting and arguing than getting back into the match.

Valverde: Mourinho extracts the best version

Federico Valverde earned special praise. The Uruguayan continued his fine form by scoring again against Valencia, following his decisive stoppage-time winner against AEK Athens.

Mourinho, in Marca's view, has drawn the very best out of the player by deploying him at right-back, a position Valverde does not favour. He has the qualities, the paper argues, to become the best right-back in the world.

Guler: a world-class talent making the difference

Turkish playmaker Arda Guler has become one of the pivotal figures in Real Madrid's line-up. He has shown he can orchestrate the team's attacks and change games with his distinctive touches.

Against Valencia, Guler was superb. He scored, set up Kylian Mbappe and contributed directly to the clean 3-0 win, taking the player of the match award. His rising level now makes him a rival to the French striker for that honour.

Diomande: an embodiment of Mourinho's ideas

Ivorian Yan Diomande drew praise too, described by the newspaper as one of the clearest embodiments of Mourinho's ideas. His constant energy, relentless pressing and commitment to collective work push his teammates to match his effort.

His role goes beyond defensive duties and pressing. With the ball at his feet, Diomande creates danger through his movement and his knack for carving out chances.

Cucurella and Diomande: a duo difficult to breach

Marca also praised Cucurella's level. The Spaniard has moved beyond the adaptation phase and hit his best form, forming a formidable duo with Diomande down the left that opponents struggle to break through.

The harmony between the players has become obvious. Indeed, the understanding between those two looks sharper than the one Cucurella shares with Brazilian Vinicius Junior, another sign of the collective progress Real Madrid are making under Mourinho.