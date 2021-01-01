What Safa should have done in Bafana Bafana head coach selection

It's now just four days short of two months since previous national team coach Molefi Ntseki was fired after losing to Sudan in an Afcon qualifier

Safa's inability to handle the appointment of a Bafana Bafana coach swiftly and decisively has seen more criticism directed at the football ruling body in South Africa.

Of course, in some ways, it's understandable that it is not a quick and easy process to hire a new man, even more so when he's based overseas.

Contracts have to be negotiated, clauses ironed out and remuneration settled upon.

But Safa haven't helped their own cause either with announcements on social media promising that the new coach will be unveiled, only to backtrack.

We heard Covid-19 excuses as to why the new coach was not unveiled last weekend, but in the same breadth, a Safa spokesman was also quoted saying that the short-list was still being finalised at a meeting on Saturday.

Interim coach would have been best

Safa appears to have set their sights on an international coach, and probably a big-name one at that – someone like Carlos Queiroz or perhaps even Herve Renard.

It's almost as if they are trying to make a point, in that they won't repeat the same mistake of going for the 'budget' option.

But the timing is out. There are roughly six weeks until the World Cup qualifiers begin. There's simply no time for the new coach to come in and to prepare adequately.

And let's not forget that we need to beat Ghana in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

History suggests that's not too likely. So what will be left if Bafana fail to qualify for the World Cup, but are stuck with a coach on a huge salary who will be left feeling that he has failed in his mandate? Would he even stick around, or would South Africa be back to the drawing board again?

With so little time, it surely makes sense to go local, to bring in a caretaker coach, and to back them as best possible.

If they make the World Cup, great, perhaps they can be given the job on a full-time basis. If they don't, well then Safa can start looking around for a big-name foreign coach who can actually be given some time to settle in an do his job.

Locally, the likes of Shakes Mashaba and Eric Tinkler are available and probably ready to go, and would not cost a fortune. Someone like Steve Komphela could also potentially be roped in. The three could work together.

It just doesn't seem to make much sense to spend millions and millions on a foreigner, to then hand him an almost seemingly impossible job, only to fire him a few months later (and spend more on paying out his contract), should South Africa not qualify for the World Cup.

Because without wanting to be negative, what reason is there that Bafana Bafana are suddenly better than Ghana, just months after the same country, together with Sudan, beat us to Afcon qualification?

Rather spend some of those millions on development, and start building the pyramid from the bottom instead of from the top.