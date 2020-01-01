What Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer needs to focus on now – Mkhalele

The Buccaneers legend believes it will be suicidal for the German manager to start planning for next season

legend Helman Mkhalele has failed to single out a single player that has been revived since the arrival of coach Josef Zinnbauer back in December last year but credits the German after the departure of ex-assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena.

‘Midnight Express’ has also praised former coach Milutin Sredojevic for his contribution at the Buccaneers, whilst saying Zinnbauer cannot be able to focus on the new season as yet.

This comes after the Premier Soccer League ( ) is in a forced break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with the legend urging the coach to focus on finishing high and qualify for the Caf .

More teams

“I wouldn’t tell who is the best or an outstanding player so far but what I can say is the coach has started to get the results. The team started to win but again credit goes to Rhulani,” Mkhalele told Goal.

“Although he didn’t get the desired results the team was doing well. Even though a coach is judged based on results, Rhulani has laid a good foundation and together with Micho, he continued with the foundation they laid together.

“I think the only problem is that Rhulani could not get the results. Again, credit must also go to JZ, he came in and never changed things. I believe from a distance that he worked on the mindset to get the results.

“To answer your question on who is the best player so far when we look at Ben Motshwari, Wayne Sandilands and Thembinkosi Lorch, I think they have done well as a team, the majority of them.

“You can look at Lorch, he was struggling in the beginning but he has not been consistent honestly - generally the team has done well.”

On whether the 49-year-old manager can start to focus on building for the 2020/21 season as yet, the 1995 Champions League winner shares his impressions.

“I think they just have to focus on finishing this season on a high. I don’t think they can start to look ahead to the new season as yet,” added the legend.

“There’s a lot at stake right now, yes they are out of the Nedbank Cup but I still believe they still need to qualify for the Champions League. They need to put a 100% effort on finishing better this term.

“I think I’d say they must fight to claim the number two spot but again since we haven’t had any pronouncements from the PSL on when they plan to resume with the season after the coronavirus.

Article continues below

“After that decision is made, that will give them an indication of whether they can focus 50% on the current one or give 50% on the new season.

“I am not too sure what would be the proclamation by the PSL, right now it will be suicidal for them to plan for the new season, as Orlando Pirates, the first goal is to qualify for the Champions League.

“If you want to qualify for the Champions that means you have to focus more on the current season. I think, for now, they must plan on how best they can try to finish this one on a high.”