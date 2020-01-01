What Ntshangase's contract renewal means to Kaizer Chiefs

The 27-year-old is yet to kick a ball this season but he opted to stay and fight for his place now more than ever with Maluleka leaving Amakhosi

Siphelele Ntshangase was earlier this week handed a lifeline by who offered him a one-year extension on his contract which was set to expire on June 30.

This is despite not kicking the ball this season under Ernst Middendorp, who made it clear some time last year that Ntshangase's style of play wasn't fitting to his philosophy.

The midfielder spent the better part of this season kicking his heels on the sidelines while he awaits an opportunity to play again for the team he grew up supporting.

When this was unfolding, Ntshangase was expected to leave the Soweto giants at the end of his contract - but there was a twist in how things could unfold at the start of the year when George Maluleka signed a pre-contract with .

In April, Goal reported Chiefs were discussing the player's future with a view of triggering an option on his contract.

Maluleka signing a pre-contract with Sundowns coupled with a two-window transfer ban imposed on Chiefs by Fifa for flaunting the rules in February, meant Chiefs would be left thin in midfield for the new season, and therefore, management had to make a decision to either keep or release Ntshangase.

The majority of Amakhosi fans urged management to give Ntshangase a second chance to redeem himself, and they have heeded the call and did just that.

But what does it mean to Chiefs now that Ntshangase has agreed to stay?

Any player who hasn't been playing would have rejected the option to extend his contract with any club and Chiefs have Ntshangase to thank because that will solve their problems for the current season and next.

Ntshangase can now fight for the central midfield while buying Chiefs time in their appeal for the ban to be suspended so that they can be allowed to sign new players again.

But apart from that, the club knows the quality the Pongola-born midfielder brings to the team if given a fair chance to shine.

Chiefs may have lost a good player in Maluleka but Ntshangase's contract renewal means they have gained another; he's more like a new signing to them after sidelining him for the past eight to nine months without kicking a ball in competitive matches.

Maluleka may have offered more in terms of creating goals, dictating terms in midfield and scoring goals over the years but that's exactly what Ntshangase can offer, of course with a little bit of patience from the technical team.

The fact that he has agreed to stay until 2021 means he's willing to do whatever it takes to be on Middendorp's good books - and the only way to tell if he has improved or not is by playing him week in and week out.

A section of Chiefs fans believe Ntshangase could offer more to the club going forward, and at 27, this is what will be expected from him.

His patience in terms of dealing with the treatment from Middendorp, in particular, could go a long way in securing his future at the club for many years to come.

Ntshangase is the man Chiefs, through Middendorp, at one stage, didn't need him but the past few months really taught the technical team that they needed him more - hence they opted to renew his contract.

With Chiefs' eight games away from possibly clinching the league title, they realised how important Ntshangase would be in their quest for their first major trophy in five years.

They couldn't have afforded to lose both Maluleka and Ntshangase while not being able to replace them - at least for now because of the pending hearing on September 9.

In the end, the lifeline goes both ways - it was vital for Chiefs to have a player in Maluleka's place now and through to the end of the season and beyond. This is while waiting for the transfer ban to pass which is also crucial for Ntshangase's career.