Paris Saint-Germain scored four of the six goals in a high-quality contest. The defending champions struck first after 38 minutes through Desire Doue. The lightning-quick Frenchman weaved past several opponents before finishing clinically from 17 metres. Yamal's mistake had set the move in motion.

"They were passing the ball back and forth in the penalty area! What was that about? Seriously, what nonsense!" fumed presenter Josep Pedrerol on the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito". Journalist Quim Domenech agreed: "That was Lamine. He made a careless mistake while building up play."

Yamal had the ball in his own half but, instead of looking for a safe pass, chipped it into the middle with an almost provocative casualness. It went straight onto the head of PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who set up Doue. Barca's defence could no longer get hold of the winger.

Lamine Yamal makes amends: PSG hit back ruthlessly

After the break, Barca hit back through Xavi Espart (55), before Lucas Hernandez put PSG ahead again (72). Seven minutes later, Yamal made amends with another equaliser after a superb solo run. It was already the 19-year-old's tenth goal in his 12th competitive appearance, and he also has ten assists to his name. Paris had the final say. Vitinha responded immediately (81), before Fabian Ruiz sealed it in the 86th minute.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Hansi Flick's side have lost their perfect record, though with six points from three Champions League matches and nine wins from nine league games, the defeat is only a minor disappointment. Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid is likely to matter far more for now.

Reflecting on the result, Flick said: "We played PSG in the group stage today. You don't win titles in October, but it shows us how far along we are." The former Germany coach added: "We still have quite a few things we can improve."

Getty Images

Barca's preparations "not ideal": PSG fear for superstar

Flick called preparations for the big match "not ideal". Severe weather in Spain forced the team to change their plans at short notice over the weekend, and they spent the night in Andalusia after the 5-2 win at Betis Sevilla. He stressed that "it should not be an excuse".

For PSG, the victory came at a high cost. Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos also had to leave the pitch injured, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's condition is the greatest concern. According to L'Equipe, the club from the French capital fear that the Georgian may have torn his cruciate ligament.