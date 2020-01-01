What next for out-of-favour Shonga at Orlando Pirates?

Goal takes a look the talented forward's season and discusses his possible options at the Soweto giants

striker Justin Shonga has endured his worst season in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Zambia international came into the current campaign as Bucs' first-choice striker having enjoyed a successful first full season with the club in the previous campaign.

Shonga and his teammate Thembinkosi Lorch were Pirates' best attackers as they finished the term as the club's joint-top scorers with 13 goals each across all competitions.

Much was expected from Shonga, who was blossoming into one of the top strikers in the country under Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic at the Houghton-based club.

However, the sudden departure of Micho in August unsettled the Bucs ship as the team crashed out of the MTN8 and Caf under caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena.

A quick striker with an eye for goals, Shonga immediately fell out of favour under Mokwena with new signings Frank Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa preferred ahead of him.

Shonga made just five league appearances, including two starts, for Bucs without scoring a single goal as he looked a shadow of his former self during Mokwena's five-month reign.

The young tactician was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 and Shonga would have naturally hoped for a new lease of life following the German coach's arrival.

Little did Shonga know that things were about to go from bad to worse for him as he has played just one league match for Pirates since Zinnbauer took charge of the team.

The appearance came against Bloemfontein in an encounter which ended in a 1-1 draw in December 2019 and he was then dropped and ignored by the former 04 manager.

One would have hoped that the resumption of the current season in a bio-bubble in Gauteng, following a break which was enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, would present Shonga with an opportunity to impress Zinnbauer.

However, Shonga and Lorch were excluded from the squad which checked into the bio-bubble after being suspended by the Pirates management as they had breached the club’s protocols.



Lorch's suspension has since been lifted, but Shonga remains suspended as he awaits the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against him according to a statement which was released by the club.

The Buccaneers will wrap up their league campaign this week with matches against on Wednesday and Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Zinnbauer and his technical team will then start preparing for a new season which is expected to begin next month and Shonga's future with the club is uncertain.

The emergence of young striker Lerato Lepasa, who netted the winning goal against SuperSport United over the weekend, has pushed Shonga further down in the pecking order in the striking department.

Zinnbauer is expected to stay put at Bucs and build a team which can challenge for major trophies having stabilized the Soweto giants since replacing Mokwena.

Therefore Shonga and his representatives will have to assess the player's situation at Pirates and consider requesting a loan or permanent move away from the club.



As as an important player in the Zambian national team where he was reunited with Sredojevic, it is imperative for Shonga to be playing regularly at club level in order to keep his place in the Chipolopolo squad.

The gifted frontman, who has made just 13 appearances across all competitions this term for the Buccaneers without scoring, would not be short of admirers both locally and overseas if the club decides to offload him.

Still only 23, Shonga has been linked with a whole host of clubs despite his lack of game time at Pirates this season, which shows that he remains a highly-rated player.

PSL side Maritzburg United, Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Egyptian giants , Portuguese outfit CS Maritimo and Spanish club SD have all reportedly expressed an interest in Shonga.



A move away from Pirates, either on loan or permanently, would give Shonga a chance to revive his career and continue his development as a player.