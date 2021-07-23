What is new Man Utd star Sancho’s Fantasy Premier League price & is he a forward or midfielder?

The Red Devils have got their man, but will he be going into your fantasy football team?

Jadon Sancho has finally arrived at Manchester United after the Red Devils completed a £73 million ($101m) deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably has a fair idea of where he sees the England international fitting in at Old Trafford and the winger will certainly add a new dimension to the attacking options on the team.

But where will he fit in when it comes to the Fantasy Premier League? Goal takes a look at what Sancho's price and position will be.

What is Jadon Sancho's price on Fantasy Premier League?

Sancho has officially been added to Fantasy Premier League and will have a pricetag of £9.5 million, which makes him a fairly expensive player if you want him in your squad.

Mohamed Salah is the most expensive player on the game at £12.5m, while Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane and Bruno Fernandes are all £12m.

Marcus Rashford and Riyad Mahrez are comparable players, with Rashford priced at £9.5m, while Manchester City winger Mahrez commands a fee of £9m.

In the Bundesliga last season, Sancho scored eight goals and supplied 11 assists in 26 appearances.

Rashford hit a similar number with 11 goals and nine assists in England's top flight, while Mahrez scored nine and claimed eight assists.

What position is Jadon Sancho on Fantasy Premier League?

Sancho's has been categorised as a midfielder in Fantasy Premier League.

He follows in the footsteps of team-mates Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who both play in similar roles to Sancho, and are both designated as midfielders and not forwards.

Indeed, other Premier League players who play in a similar real-world role to Sancho include Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling - all of whom are midfielders on FPL.

There has been some controversy over the years in the official Premier League fantasy football games, with players complaining that certain players are or are not designated properly to a position.

In 2020-21, for example, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a midfielder, but he has been changed to a forward for 2021-22.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, was initially a defender in the 2020-21 season, despite playing in midfield for much of the campaign, and he has been re-designated as a midfielder in 2021-22.

Strictly speaking, Sancho would be considered a forward in the real world, regularly playing as part of a forward line, but he is not a traditional striker – and so he is categorised as a midfielder for Fantasy Premier League purposes.

Wingers have traditionally been considered part of the midfield, but the modern game has seen them evolve.

