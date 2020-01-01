What must Bafana Bafana do to build on Friday's performance?

More intensity, more purpose, more goals: South Africa can certainly improve on what was a fairly tame showing on Friday

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki could do with a resounding victory over Sao Tome and Principe in Monday's 2022 qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

beat the same team 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night. It was, however, not an especially inspired victory and the hosts only really came alive in the final 25 minutes.

Following that win, Nteski spoke of his desire for Bafana to be recognised as one of the continental big guns again.

That hasn't been the case for many years and South Africa are currently ranked a rather average 14th in Africa and 72nd in the world.

Ntseki said he wants to keep the pressure on Group C leaders , a country which can certainly be counted as one of Africa's footballing heavyweights. He also spoke about the importance of the continental and world rankings.

So if indeed Bafana harbour ambitions of being more respected across the continent, they should be making light work of a small team like Sao Tome and Principe.

That wasn't the case on Friday when Ntseki started the match with two defensive midfielders in Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo. Surely that was affording a bit too much respect to the team ranked 182nd in the world and fifth-worst in Africa?

To their credit, Sao Tome and Principe worked very hard to limit South Africa's chances in the first half in Durban. But it's still debatable as to whether Bafana showed enough attacking intent, right from the get-go - and on home turf as well.

Now that we know who we're up against, surely South Africa can afford to be adventurous, to start with a more attack-minded line-up, to get on the front foot from kick-off and use the skillful and speedy forwards to put the island nation under pressure.

Bafana are yet to really convince under Ntseki although to be fair, the Covid-19 interruption has made it harder.

A nice convincing win, though, perhaps even four or five goals scored without reply, could help him settle into the hot-seat that is the South African football head coach's job, a little easier.



Especially with tougher matches against Sudan and Ghana to come.