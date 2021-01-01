What Mourinho told Kerr ahead of TTM's Nedbank Cup final against Chippa United

The former Baroka FC coach said he had a chat with the former Real Madrid manager before he guided his side in the domestic cup final

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila head coach Dylan Kerr has revealed Jose Mourinho’s message to him ahead of their Nedbank Cup final against Chippa United on Saturday.

Ndabayithehthwa Ndlondlo scored the goal that ensured the Limpopo province club won the cup 1-0 – in their first-ever major final – and book a Caf Confederation Cup berth for the 2021/22 season.

Kerr revealed he has close contact with the veteran Portuguese manager and met him while undertaking a coaching course in Scotland.

And before Saturday's encounter against fellow Premier Soccer League side Chippa United – Kerr said Mourinho urged him to "take the cup home".

"When I did my SFA coaching badge at Largs, [Jose] Mourinho was on the same course and we've kept in touch through email,” Kerr told The Scottish Sun.

"I sent him a message this week telling him we were in the final and he sent one back saying, 'Come on, I wish you the best and take the cup home.'"

Kerr – who was appointed TTM’s head coach this year – also explained how his side saw off stiff competition to book the final berth in South Africa's premier cup competition.

TTM played SuperSport United, Moroka Swallows, and Mamelodi Sundowns in the knockout stages before booking a date with Chippa United in the final

"We'd played them [Mamelodi Sundowns] in the league the week before and lost 3-1. All the pundits here were saying it would be 5-0 to Sundowns in the semi-final,” stated the former Gor Mahia and Simba SC head coach.

"But even though it was at their home stadium, we drew 0-0 and won on penalties. It was the equivalent of Elgin going to Ibrox and beating Rangers!

"It's the first time TTM have reached the final and everyone in the town, Thohoyandou, is excited. I'm a well-known face in the town and people shout 'coach' at me, or 'Mlungu', their word for a white person.”

Kerr has managed to stabilize the Thohoyandou-based club and they are now above Chippa United and Black Leopards – Kerr’s former club – on the PSL table.

TTM are expected to trade with a new name from the 2021/22 season after it acquired a new owner – Abram Sello - who bought it from Lawrence Mulaudzi midway through the season.