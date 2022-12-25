What Mamelodi Sundowns should do to win Caf Champions League title with transfer window looming - Mashego

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mashego has advised the current team on how they can win the Caf Champions League title.

The Caf Champions League title is Downs' most coveted trophy

Mashego feels PSL champions have the quality to win the title

The retired striker urged Tshwane giants to target good players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tshwane giants are set to resume their Champions League campaign next year as they compete in the group stage where they will battle it out with some of the top clubs in African football.

Sundowns have reached the knockout phase of the continental tournament in each of the last seven seasons - winning the competition for the first time in the club's history in 2016.

Mashego, who spent three years with Masandawana, believes the team can win the Champions League title if they bring their quality in each game that they play and also urged the club to make the necessary signings during next month's PSL transfer window.

WHAT DID MASHEGO SAY?: “Sundowns is a quality team. I think if they bring quality in every game they play, they should end up in the final and probably win the cup," Mashego told Far Post.

"They do [stand a chance]. They just need to bring the quality. I think it’s every club’s ambition to win the Champions League.

"I’m sure all the other clubs are preparing very well to win it," the former Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC player added.

“The squad is ok, but there is always a need for reinforcements. You must always consider things like injuries.

“If there are good players available on the market, they have the capacity and the money to bring them in. Then they should go for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been pitted against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Sudan's Al Hilal and Coton Sport of Cameroon in Group B.

Al Hilal and Al Ahly will be an open book for Masandawana who faced the two teams during last season's Champions League group stage.

The Tshwane giants defeated the two North African clubs both home and and away, and they progressed to the knockout phase undefeated in Group A.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side will be looking to replicate the same winning form when they take on Al Ahly and Al Hilal.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Sundowns are currently preparing for their upcoming PSL encounter against Pirates

The match will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 30.