What do Mamelodi Sundowns need in the January transfer window?

The Brazilians are breathing heavily down Kaizer Chiefs' neck on the PSL standings, but they are expected to make at least two signings this month

are considered the best team in the right now after clinching back-to-back league titles in 2018 and 2019.

They recently lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup title but Pitso Mosimane isn't resting on his laurels as he wants to add a few players to his strong squad during the January transfer window.

Downs have a particularly tight schedule, with both domestic and continental demands, and new blood is imperative if they're to compete on multiple fronts.

Sundowns' likely January transfer signings

Mosimane has already lost two strikers following the departures of Emiliano Tade and Tokelo Rantie, and has acknowledged that he wants to bring in new forwards.

The other areas of the squad appear strong, but it's in that final third that the Brazilians need new blood.

Knowledge Musona is the primary target, and the experienced Zimbabwe international could be the kind of x-factor Downs require in the PSL race.

However, Belgian side KAS Eupen may get there first, with the attacker understood to be training with them ahead of a potential move following two difficult years with the Jupiler League giants.

Mosimane acknowledged he would love to have Musona as his player and, boosted by Patrice Motsepe's deep pockets, Sundowns could yet compete with the Pandas for the 29-year-old's signature.

SuperSport United's consistent striker Bradley Grobler is another player heavily linked with the Brazilians.

However, it remains to be seen if the veteran marksman could be tempted by the Tshwane giants given how things panned out for his former teammate Jeremy Brockie at Sundowns.

There is also talk of a possible deal involving both Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United.

Sundowns pushed until the final day of the winter transfer window to sign the duo, but Matsatsantsa stood their ground and put a 'not for sale' tag on their two most-prized assets.

With SuperSport United in talks with Sundowns over the services of out-of-favour Lucky Mohomi, one could expect the Chloorkop-based side to try their luck one more time in luring the two players from their neighbours.

Sundowns' potential January transfer exits

In August, Mosimane made it clear that none of his players would leave for free - meaning if they do, it would most likely be on loan.

Mohomi is already wanted by Matsatsantsa, and after having failed to make a single appearance this season due to tight competition in that central midfield, his wish for regular game time is likely to be granted.

Aubrey Ngoma is another player who could leave on loan despite recently making matchday squads and making cameo appearances albeit as a substitute.

The left-footer's move back to failed on the final day of the previous transfer window, and he's unlikely to return to the Mother City as Jan Olde Riekerink has too many players in his position.

SuperSport previously showed interest in Ngoma, but nothing new has been said about a possible switch to Sundowns' arch-rivals.

Lastly, Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro is likely to be offloaded after playing second fiddle to the likes of Motjeka Madisha and Wayne Arendse in that defence.

Reports already suggest Sundowns are looking into the imposing defender's future after contributing little to the club's success over the past few seasons.

If Sundowns are to sign Musona then they will have to sacrifice one foreign international, likely to be Soumahoro, more so because Ricardo Nascimento is back to full fitness and ready to be registered in place of the departed Tade.