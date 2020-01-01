What makes Mamelodi Sundowns winger Zwane a tough opponent - Ncube

The 28-year-old also praised Masandawana, who are looking to clinch their third successive PSL title this season

FC central midfielder Butholezwe Ncube has named Themba Zwane as his toughest opponent.

The winger is considered to be one of the top attackers in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Ncube has faced Zwane twice this season with the Bafana Bafana international playing an integral role in helping Sundowns record emphatic wins over AmaZulu.

The Zimbabwe international explained what makes Zwane special with the current campaign having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

"My toughest opponent is Themba Zwane," Ncube told SuperSport.

"He is good on the ball and he is always looking to play passes through the opposition's defence for his teammates.

"He knows how to control the [tempo of the] game at any given time with his understanding of his teammates."

Zwane proved his creativity as he recorded two assists during Masandawana's 5-0 win over Usuthu in the Telkom Knockout Cup first-round clash in October 2019.

The 30-year-old player was also in great form as Sundowns thrashed Ncube and his AmaZulu teammates 3-0 in a league match in January 2020.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Ncube praised the Tshwane giants, who tend to play possession football under their coach Pitso Mosimane.

"He can score goals and also contribute assists. His team knows how to keep possession. But even without possession, they are still good," he added.

"Their understanding is very good and they know how each player plays and how they should operate whenever they are attacking or defending.

"Their biggest strength is keeping possession until they get what we are always aiming for which is goals."

Ncube, who joined the KwaZulu-Natal giants from Zimbabwean side Tsholotsho FC in 2016, made 18 appearances across all competitions for Usuthu before the current season was halted.

The hard-working midfield maestro recently recovered from an injury having suffered a fibula fracture and he will be hoping to help relegation-threatened AmaZulu retain their status in the PSL.

Usuthu are placed 15th on the league standings - three points behind 12th-placed .

The suspended campaign is expected to be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng next month.