What Mahlasela told himself when he left Kaizer Chiefs for Polokwane City

The speedy winger says he could have easily rejected a loan move to Rise and Shine because he desperately wanted to win the league with Amakhosi

Midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela admits it wasn't easy to leave for during the January transfer window.

This is because Amakhosi are in pole position to win the title - something Mahlasela says he would like to achieve in his football career.

He further stated that he could have easily rejected the proposal to join a team that's fighting for survival, but his lack of game time at Chiefs was the reason he eventually agreed to move to the Limpopo province and prove his worth.

More teams

"It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Chiefs considering the fact they were in line to win the league and worse, I was joining a team that is fighting relegation," Mahlasela told Independent Media.

"I could have said, ‘No, I don’t want to go’ because I want to win the league. As a footballer, you just want to win the league. You don't just play football for the fun part of it. You want to win trophies."

The 29-year-old added that joining Rise and Shine is a new challenge, more so because he has a point to prove that he deserves to be playing regularly at his age.

"Joining Polokwane was a new challenge for me. If you believe that you can play football or if you believe in yourself [then] you must go to Polokwane City and prove yourself," added Mahlasela.

"That’s what I told myself when I was to leave Chiefs on loan and join Polokwane City. That's what encouraged me to go to Polokwane City.

"I told myself, 'let me go and showcase my talent'. If things are right and how God planned them, I'll come back and fight for my place at Chiefs.

"That’s why I joined Polokwane City. I wanted to see how strong and how good I am."

Having already featured six times under Clinton Larsen, Mahlasela's next goal is to now help Polokwane City survive relegation this season.

"What will make me happy come the end of the season will be to see Polokwane City not getting relegated," he continued.

Article continues below

"I’m here to help Polokwane City survive relegation and I’ll be happy if I can fulfil that goal together with my teammates.

"It will be a great achievement for me to contribute positively towards Polokwane City sustaining their PSL status.

"The team hasn't done that bad. It is just that they have drawn too many games," concluded Mahlasela.