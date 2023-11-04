What kind of coach does Kaizer Chiefs need after years of failure? - PSL title-winning assistant coach Khan explains

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has opened up on the calibre of coach the Soweto giants need to succeed.

Chiefs have had eight coaches since winning last trophy

All have struggled to win silverware

Khan identifies the problem at Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants recently fired Molefi Ntseki and they appointed Cavin Johnson as interim coach.

Since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Chiefs have not won any piece of silverware.

Coaches Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane, Ntseki and now caretaker coach Johnson.

Khan feels the man needed at Chiefs is someone who appreciates the culture of South African football and allows players to express themselves.

WHAT WAS SAID: "As Chiefs search for a permanent coach after the departure of Molefi Ntseki, if they need to restore the glory days, they need someone who would encourage and embrace the South African culture of skilful players and also someone who is brave enough to give youngsters a platform and proper opportunities in the first team, because most Amakhosi stars in the past were from the academy," said Khan as per Soccer Laduma.

"I always believe that as South Africans we have a certain quality of players and we need to ensure that we promote and encourage those types of players.

"Look at our history, some of our great players, the Ace Ntsoelengoes, Shakes [Kungwane], Scara Ngobese, the Teenage Dladlas, were never restricted on using their skill," the experienced tactician, who won the PSL title with Chiefs as an assistant coach, added.

"If I go to Brazil and say, 'Listen, Neymar dribbles too much!' they will look at me and say, 'Are you mad!?'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The next Chiefs permanent coach will be under pressure to end the club's long injury drought.

Chiefs fans will not be patient with the new trainer and that makes Amakhosi search for an experience with a track record of winning silverware.

The name of Pitso Mosimane has been prominently mentioned as a possible candidate to take over from Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT NEXT? Chiefs are expected to name a new coach anytime from now as they try to rescue their already difficult season.

They have the Soweto Derby against traditional foes Orlando Pirates next weekend and it is to be seen if Johnson will still be in charge.

If he survives the next few days, Amakhosi are likely to have a new coach during the Fifa international break soon after the Soweto Derby.