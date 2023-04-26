What Kerr told Chivaviro as Al Ahly and Zamalek reportedly join Orlando Pirates in battle to sign Marumo Gallants star

Marumo Gallants coach Dylan Kerr has opened up on his discussion with striker Ranga Chivaviro who has become a transfer target of a number of teams

Chivaviro has been in top form this season

He is performing well in the PSL and Caf CC

That has sparked interest in his services

WHAT HAPPENED? Chivaviro is enjoying some top form, both in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup. He has nine league goals and stands a chance to win the Golden Boot while he is also chasing the same recognition in the Confederation Cup, having scored six goals so far.

His form has attracted a lot of teams as his agent confirmed there is now a stampede for the player’s signature. On the local front, Orlando Pirates are said to be keen on Chivaviro.

Cairo rivals Al Ahly and Zamalek, as well as another Egyptian side Future FC are reportedly interested in the striker whose goal almost sunk Pyramids in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, first-leg match last weekend.

Tanzanian clubs Young Africans and Azam are also rumoured to be after his services.

WHAT KERR SAID: “It’s good that so many teams show interest in him,” Kerr told iDiski Times. But I told him last night he can be a top goalscorer of Caf CC and DStv Premiership, we still have games.

“He still has a few months left in his contract with a one-year option to extend, so it’s all up to him. But he is a good striker, obviously, I don’t want to lose him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 30, Chivaviro is at an age frowned upon by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. It is to be seen if the Belgian will consider him for his next camp when South Africa host Morocco in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The player with Zimbabwean roots has never played for any national team, even for junior sides. Starting his international career now would cap a fine year for him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIVAVIRO? Marumo Gallants host Egyptian side Pyramids on Sunday and Chivaviro would be pushing for another influential performance.