What Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates would benefit from Cupido transfer - Bartlett

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett has glowingly spoken of reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target Ashley Cupido.

Chiefs are Pirates are reportedly after Cupido

The CT Spurs starlet is top scorer in the NFD

Bartlett explains Cupido's qualities

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Soweto giants are said to be after the signature of the 21-year-old who is the top-scorer in the National First Division with 14 goals.

While Amakhosi and the Buccaneers are said to be keen on the South Africa national Under-23 star, his agent says they are prioritising a move to Europe.

Cape Town Spurs are vying for promotion into the Premier Soccer League and Bartlett praised Boitumelo Radiopane, Therlo Moosa and Cupido in remarks that could further tempt Chiefs and Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID: “To have players like Boitumelo Radiopane, Therlo Moosa and Ashley Cupido in your squad is obviously great for us. As attacking players, all three have different attributes and characteristics,” Bartlett told FARPost.

“We try to use it to the best of our abilities to ensure that we can create opportunities for them. To add to this, they’re also converting more of their chances. So it’s always team effort and we know offensive players will always get the credit for scoring the winning goal and getting a team out of a sticky situation.

“All three have proven that they are actually great at doing that, we try to match them according to the opponent. In terms of getting the goals, creating the goals, coming off the bench to get the victory.

"Ashley with his speed and strength has proven to be very difficult for teams to handle and we hope for the next three games it will be exactly the same.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Bartlett mentioning speed as one of Cupido’s attributes, he could be the perfect attacking partner for equally pacey Ashley du Preez. Some Chiefs forwards appear to struggle matching with Du Preez’s speed during attacks.

If signed by Pirates, Cupido would go to a club that has their forwards struggling for goals this season and a lot would be expected of him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CUPIDO? Spurs are left with three games to go before the season ends and Cupido would be hoping to end the term on a high by adding to his tally.