What Kaizer Chiefs need to qualify for Caf Champions League quarter-finals: The equation is simple

The Glamour Boys ended their match against Wydad with only nine players after both Daniel Akpeyi and Samir Nurkovic were sent off in Johannesburg

After the dust had settled at FNB Stadium in Soweto and at the Venue Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, the permutations for Group C have become crystal clear.

Amakhosi earned a 1-0 win over Group C leaders Wydad Casablanca thanks to Bernard Parker's 48th-minute goal, while in a match played simultaneously in Angola, Guinea side Horoya FC defeated Petro de Luanda by the same score.

Those results leave Wydad as group leaders with 10 points, followed by Horoya and Chiefs on eight, with Petro de Luanda on one point.

The final games are in one week's time - next Saturday night that is - with both matches kicking off at 9 pm South African time.

Wydad, already guaranteed to qualify, will host Petro in Casablanca.

Amakhosi will be away in Guinea - they will take on Horoya at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.

And the objective will be a simple one: they must win to book their spot in the last eight. Lose or draw and Amakhosi will be out.

In fact, as things worked out, Chiefs could actually have lost to Wydad, and gone to Conakry and qualified by beating Horoya (the two sides would then have each ended on eight points, but Amakhosi would have had a better head-to-head record against the Guinea team, their first game having ended 0-0).

In any case, there will be no concern for goal difference or anything like that, as Chiefs simply have to win.

If they can achieve that, they'll be two rounds (two home and away ties in the quarters and semis) away from the Champions League final, which would be remarkable considering the struggles Gavin Hunt's side have had this season.

Chiefs are already in uncharted waters by having reached the final group stage - the club had never gone beyond the opening two rounds before this season.

Their task, however, will be made all the more difficult as they'll be without both Samir Nurkovic and Daniel Akpeyi for the game in West Africa after the pair was red-carded against Wydad.