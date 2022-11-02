What Kaizer Chiefs need to do to continue Orlando Pirates dominance in Carling Black Label Cup - Dove

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove believes they stand a good chance of defeating Orlando Pirates on November 12 in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Dove reflected on his debut Soweto Derby appearance

Mozambican star feels they should build on their win

Amakhosi will be eyeing another win over Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED? The two biggest football clubs in the country will meet in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match at FNB Stadium with a spot in the final and bragging rights at stake.

Chiefs will come into this encounter oozing with confidence having claimed a 1-0 win over Pirates in a titanic Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday.

Dove, who made his debut appearance in the Soweto Derby, found the match to be an extraordinary occasion and he stated that Amakhosi can overcome Bucs again if they show the same attitude and determination they displayed over the weekend.

WHAT DID DOVE SAY?: “It is everyone’s wish to be inside that stadium with a packed crowd and, I must say, it felt amazing for me personally, especially representing this great club," Dove told the club's media department.

“What matters most is what you do on the day and we had been working during the week prior to the game. We took into consideration everything the coaches told us and I think it worked. We were compact and worked as a team, so credit goes to the whole team because defending starts from the front, not only for us defenders.

“We should build from this. If the team shows the same attitude and determination going into the next games, like the upcoming Carling Cup, I think we have a chance to do something amazing again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto Derby win ended Chiefs' three-match winless run and it also continued the Glamour Boys' dominance over their arch-rivals.

Amakhosi became the first team to win four successive Soweto Derby league matches in the PSL era which began in 1996.

Furthermore, Dove helped Chiefs keep a clean sheet for the first time since September 3 when they drew 0-0 with AmaZulu FC in a league clash.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi have been afforded two weeks to prepare for their encounter against Pirates as they will be inactive this week with Bucs facing AmaZulu FC on Saturday in an MTN8 final.

The winner between Chiefs and Pirates will take on either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu in the final on the same day.