What Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates should do to win Caf club tournaments - Mosimane

The six-time PSL Coach of the Season admitted that has been impressed by the skill and technique in the local top-flight

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has explained what Premier Soccer League clubs should do in order to win Caf interclub competitions.

The 58-year-old is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of African club football having won three Caf Champions League titles in his illustrious career.

Mosimane, who is back home in South Africa after a successful spell with Al Ahly in Egypt, has had the opportunity to watch and assess PSL matches as he is currently unattached.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year stated that skill and technique are exciting in the local elite league, but there are a few tactical adjustments that should be made for teams to win continental titles.

"I am now getting familiar with Premier Soccer League. Very exciting. [A] lot of skill and technique," Mosimane wrote on his official Twitter page.

"Few tactical adjustments to be improved though if we want to win Caf Inter club trophies.

"[I] watched a few games at the weekend and yesterday [Wednesday]’s [Orlando] Pirates vs Royal AM."

Sundowns remain the last PSL team to win a continental trophy when they clinched the 2017 Caf Super Cup under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane who also led the Tshwane giants to the 2016 Champions League title triumph.

While Pirates reached last season's Caf Confederation Cup where they lost to Morocco's RS Berkane and they were the first South African club to lift a continental trophy when they clinched the 1995 Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs are the only other South African club to have won a Caf tournament having clinched the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup.