What Kaizer Chiefs can expect from PWD Bamenda - Pagou

The Cameroonian champions have opened up about their preparations for their clash with Amakhosi

PWD Bamenda head coach David Pagou says he will field a winning team when they face following their camp in Libya.

The Cameroonian side will host Amakhosi in the Caf preliminary round first-leg match at Stade Omnisport de Limbe on Sunday.

With the 2020/21 Cameroonian Elite One Championship season yet to start, Bamenda recently played two friendly matches against Libyan club Al Ahli in Tripoli.

“The results of our stay in Libya are positive because we had a victory and a draw," Pagou said on Lindomp Table Sport.

"After our victory, we said to ourselves that we should not lose the second game. It was, therefore, necessary to carry out calculations.

"Moreover, we did not even have the opportunity to score several other goals, but the players made a lot of bad choices."

Unlike Bamenda, Chiefs have been playing competitive football, but they have been struggling as Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat to Swallows FC extended their winless run to five matches.

Bamenda, who won the 2019/20 Elite One Championship title, have now turned their attention to Chiefs and Pagou is hoping for the best as he is unsure whether his charges are ready for competitive football.

"The championship has not started. I don't know what the mood will be in the game against Kaizer Chiefs because you know that a competitive game is different from an evaluation game," he added.

"The state of mind is different, the mentality too. All the same, it allows us to gauge the level of our workforce. We can say that we are on the right track.

"But the real judge will be on Sunday. I know football is played on the ground. So, whatever the forces involved, if we manage the match well, everything can tip in our favour."

Pagou revealed that his charges will be motivated when they face the 2001 Caf African Cup Winners' Cup champions, Chiefs.

"The public will see a winning team. The simple act of playing against Kaizer Chiefs motivates players," he added.

"Apart from Ashu Kerrido and the two Nigerian recruits who have already played in such matches, there are no other players who have already been at this level of the competition.

"But as I see the group's state of mind as we approach this match, they are really determined."

Chiefs are scheduled to host Bamenda in the second-leg match on the weekend of 4-6 December 2020 and the winner on aggregate will face Angolan side CD Primeiro de Agosto in the first round tie.