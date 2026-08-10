Media pundit Ahmed Shobier has revealed Zamalek's stance on a possible departure for left-back Ahmed Fattouh during the current transfer window, with reports linking him to a Saudi Pro League club.

Saudi press reports had flagged Al-Fateh's interest in Fattouh, on the back of the form he showed with the Egypt national team at the recent World Cup.

Speaking on his radio programme, Shobier dismissed the Al-Fateh links as nothing more than journalistic speculation. He insisted Zamalek have no plans to let the player go.

He explained: "One of the Saudi newspapers said that Al-Fateh is interested in signing Ahmed Fattouh, and Fattouh certainly delivered a wonderful performance at the World Cup, and overall he is one of the wonderful players."

Zamalek, he pointed out, have more than one option at left-back. Mahmoud Bentayeg is there, so too is Echo after renewing his contract, along with Ahmed Khodary, who featured for the team last season and proved himself.

Fattouh's value to the technical staff, he added, stretches beyond that one role. Head coach Moatamed Gamal has leaned on him in more than one position in recent months.

The pundit stressed that Fattouh's brilliance for Egypt at the World Cup only boosted his technical value, before settling Zamalek's stance on any exit.

He concluded his statements by saying: "Everything being circulated about Ahmed Fattouh is merely journalistic speculation, and I am one million per cent confident that it is impossible for Zamalek to let Fattouh go. This is a settled matter."

Zamalek press on with their preparations for the new season at their current camp, playing a series of friendlies before opening their league campaign against Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandary on 21 August at Cairo International Stadium.

The message on Fattouh's future looks clear. The club are determined to keep him and have no intention of parting ways this window, whatever the Saudi interest around him.

