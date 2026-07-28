Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

What is happening to the champions of Asia? Al-Ahli suffer a third defeat before the new season

Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Portimonense
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The elegant one struggles

Al-Ahli have slipped to a third defeat of their overseas training camp as they build towards the new 2026-2027 season.

Portimonense, of the Portuguese second division, beat them 2-0 on Tuesday at Al-Ahli's camp in Portugal.

That result made it three losses in friendly matches on this trip abroad. Germany's Holstein Kiel had already put four past them in a 4-1 win in Austria, before Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes followed up with a 3-1 victory.

Only one win has come Al-Ahli's way, an 8-0 rout of Austria's Saalfelden in their opening friendly. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave.

German coach Matthias Jaissle named just one foreign professional in his starting line-up, Brazilian winger Galeno, then hauled him off in the second half without introducing another overseas player.

Club Friendlies
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Liga Portugal 2
Penafiel crest
Penafiel
PEN
Portimonense crest
Portimonense
POR

The rest of the foreign contingent should feature in the other friendly on Tuesday, when Al-Ahli take on Fulham in their final match before the Portugal camp ends and the squad heads back to Jeddah.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google