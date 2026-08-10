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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

What is Hamza Abdelkarim's situation? Flick calls up two reserve-team players in Barcelona training

LaLiga
Barcelona
H. Flick
H. Abdelkarim
Spain
Germany
Egypt

Barcelona are pressing on with their preparations for the new season, which kicks off with their opening league fixture against Elche on 23 August.

 Hansi Flick's men returned to training on Monday morning after a rest day on Sunday, which followed Saturday's three-team friendly tournament in Udine. Few Barcelona Atlètic (reserve) players featured in the session.

 According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", only Álvaro Cortés and Hamza Abdelkarim joined the rest of the first-team players.

Read little into the pair's involvement under Flick after Monday's session. It does not mean he has ruled out the other Barcelona Atlètic players and will lean solely on Cortés and Hamza Abdelkarim, nor that the rest won't train in the coming days.

Goalkeepers Jandrei and Iker Rodríguez rounded off the young players in attendance. Joan García, Eric García and Jordan had already returned on Sunday and carried on training on Monday.

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Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Those international players still away will be back by Wednesday at the latest. Flick will then have his entire squad available, pending any arrivals and departures.

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