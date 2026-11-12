Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC2006-FRA-ITA-ZIDANE-MATERAZZIGetty Images
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

"What if the same thing happened to me?": Materazzi recalls Zidane's headbutt after the death of the Tenerife striker

Follow GOAL on Google

Hours before the clash between Italy and France, scheduled for this Thursday evening in the UEFA Nations League, Marco Materazzi reopened the file on the famous incident that brought him together with Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final, invoking the recent death of Jesus de Miguel, the Spanish Tenerife striker, in a comparison that sparked controversy.

Advertisement

The former Italian defender revisited Zidane's "headbutt" on him during the 2006 World Cup final in an interview with "La Gazzetta dello Sport", admitting that he now saw the moment in a different light following the death of Jesus de Miguel on 3 November. De Miguel died after a violent collision with opposing goalkeeper Jesus Owono during one of his matches.

Materazzi raised the subject again before Italy face France, having already touched on it in the build-up to the first leg, which ended 1-1.

Zidane drove his head into Materazzi's chest in that 2006 final after the Italian defender provoked him with a comment about his sister. The French star was sent off and walked past the trophy in one of football's most infamous moments.

Materazzi: de Miguel's death made me thank God

Reflecting on how de Miguel's death changed his view of the final, as reported by the French network RMC, Materazzi said: "Jesus de Miguel's death made me thank God that nothing serious happened to me. In the case of this goalkeeper, we are talking about involuntary manslaughter as a result of a challenge during play... And what if the same thing had happened to me?".

Advertisement
Advertisement

His words suggest he now sees Zidane's blow from a different angle, having realised, by his own account, that a violent incident on the pitch could have ended far worse.

Related Topics

Next matches
ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA

Zidane spoke about the incident last October: "I feel no regret, because it is part of my career. I am not proud of what happened".

Materazzi doesn't buy that stance. He reckons Zidane could have handled things another way.

Advertisement

"Today, if I were in Zidane's place, I would have said what I said that night 20 years ago or the following day: I made a mistake, but I was provoked; judge for yourselves what happened, and I offer my apologies", he said.

"He would have come across as a great man, while I would have looked like the usual fool who pushed him to lose his temper in my own way. He would have come out of it better, but everyone has their own way of seeing things. In any case, the story would have ended there", he added.

Advertisement

An apology that never happened despite the chance to meet

The defender also hit out at Zidane again for never apologising to him face to face, pointing to a chance meeting in Milan in 2010.

"The opportunity arose, and that is a fact. In November 2010, at the Melia Hotel in Milan, on the eve of the match between Milan and Real Madrid, I came out of the hotel after greeting Mourinho, and Zidane was parking his car at the back", he explained.

Advertisement

"When he saw me, he hesitated, he even seemed to want to turn back, but I went towards him and shook his hand and said to him: I am happy that we met here, away from people's eyes", he continued.

Zidane, according to Materazzi, replied at the time: "Don't worry, these things happen, it is now in the past".

Advertisement

"It is a shame that he later went back on his words, when he said that he thought I was just an ordinary fan", he concluded with regret.

Despite the dispute: praise for Zidane the coach

For all his criticism of Zidane over 2006, Materazzi had nothing but admiration for what the Frenchman achieved in the dugout, singling out his man-management.

Advertisement

"I like everything about his way. He lived inside top-level dressing rooms, he knows the players, he understands the stars, he gives them space and creates a state of empathy, and this is essential to achieving victory", he said.

"And in fact, he has won a great deal. When you coach Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale, Marcelo and Modric, if you are smart, you know that you only have to put your experience at the service of the team", he added.

Advertisement

He signed off with a nod to Rafael Benitez's spell at Real Madrid: "You should by no means try to teach Cristiano how to take free kicks, as (Rafael) Benitez did".

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

View Author Profile