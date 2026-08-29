What he did sparks controversy: Iraola erupts in anger at the referee of the Nottingham match

Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, was fuming after his team were blocked from making their three substitutions at the moment he wanted, during the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.

The score stood at 1-1 in the second half at Anfield when Iraola looked to throw on three players at once: Ryan Gravenberch, Kostas Tsimikas and Rio Ngumoha.

Three times the ball went out of play. Three times the players stayed waiting on the touchline, after fourth official Tim Robinson ran into a problem with the substitutions board.

Liverpool's frustration boiled over when the ball went out for the third time. Instead of play stopping for the changes, Nottingham Forest took a quick throw-in and won a penalty from it that restored their lead.

Forest winger Nico Williams broke in behind Liverpool's defensive line before goalkeeper Alisson intervened to stop him as he tried to shoot at goal. The ball went out of play, yet referee Samuel Barrott blew his whistle and pointed to the spot.

Iraola told the BBC: "Regarding the penalty, the situation had already finished when the contact happened. And it was not a violent contact."

"But what we complained about most was the substitutions. We had to wait about three minutes," he added.

"We wanted to make the substitutions during the last two or three stoppages before the goal. It was not the only reason (for conceding the goal), but everything helps," he continued.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Iraola underlined his anger at the delay, saying: "A professional fourth official cannot take three minutes. We had informed him of the substitutions two or three minutes earlier."

"I was already angry that we could not make the substitutions during the previous stoppage, then before the throw-in I thought we would be able to carry them out," he added.

"I don't know, they have to explain the matter. But it took a very long time," he went on.

Read also: Isolated: Liverpool star signs off with a disastrous number