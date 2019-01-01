What have Kaizer Chiefs achieved after Komphela? - Mosimane

The Brazilians’ manager has criticized the sacking of local coaches in the PSL whilst stating foreign coaches are not adding value

coach Pitso Mosimane has urged more South African bosses to have faith in local coaches, saying they are adding value to local football and that Steve Komphela was doing a good job at .

‘Jingles’ has also expressed shock in how Benni McCarthy parted ways with Cape Town after lifting the MTN8 trophy last season.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season has heaped praise on the likes of coach Gavin Hunt and Komphela of as two of the brightest local coaches.

“The guy (McCarthy) has only been coaching for two years and he has already won a Cup. There are coaches in this country who have been coaching for more than 10 years and they have not won a cup,” Mosimane told the media, as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“The guy won a Cup, so give him a chance. But I only talk on the side of the coaches because the team owners will say they have not won in the last seven games but when you look, they did not lose seven games, maybe they drew three or four.”

The all-time Bafana goalscorer has since been replaced by Jan Riekerink and Mosimane has been critical of the appointments of Jozef Vukusic who replaced Cavin Johnson at as well as Clinton Larsen who was axed by including Komphela who was succeeded by Giovanni Solinas last season.

“I always like to speak for local coaches because I believe local coaches have done it and they can do it. Gavin Hunt has shown that he can do it,” added the Masandawana boss.

“I was very angry when Clinton Larsen was fired. I was not happy when Cavin Johnson was fired, and what has happened (since he left)? Is there a big difference? No, not really.

“We as South Africans don’t get the jobs when we go abroad. They don’t take us. I can’t go to , they won’t take me.

“Our guys need to be given enough time and even those (foreign coaches) who are here, how many years have they been here and what have they won? Steve Komphela was released from the job at Chiefs after he had finished third.

“Where did Chiefs finish (after he left)? If you give a local coach enough time, they will turn it around. I was given chances and I have won everything in Africa.”

Since Komphela’s departure at Naturena, the Italian was sacked midway through the 2018/19 season and the Glamour Boys unveiled Ernst Middendorp as the new boss in December but they failed to finish within the top eight.

Though, Middendorp is challenging for the PSL title and Kaizer Chiefs are currently on top of the table.