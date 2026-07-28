What happened to the coach? Mourinho surprises journalists with an unusual move

José Mourinho sprang a surprise on reporters this Tuesday, pulling a move unheard of in the Portuguese coach's career.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "On the twenty-eighth of July, at half past five in the evening, the weather was very hot in Madrid. So, when José Mourinho entered the Valdebebas ground to oversee his players' warm-up before the training match against Leganés, he headed to the area designated for the media, greeted them and offered them water."

The report continued: "Mourinho said: How are you? How are you all? I just came to say hello. Don't you have water? Would you like some water?".

His history with the media is packed with unforgettable clashes. Yet this Mourinho has returned to Real Madrid a far calmer figure than the one who prowled the touchline during his first spell.