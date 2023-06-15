What happened to Mamelodi Sundowns' own Pogba as Andile Jali leaves void?

GOAL has learnt that Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Ofentse Mashiane is set to make his return this winter after missing the better of the recent term.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The gifted central midfielder failed to make a single appearance for Sundowns' first team during the recent campaign.

Mashiane, who impressed Downs' first-team coach Steve Komophela during his PSL debut against Golden Arrows in May 2022, made a few appearances for Masandawana's reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge in the first round of the season.

However, the 22-year-old became a noticeable absentee from the reserve team's matchday squads after the turn of the year and his agent Lance Davids has provided an update on the youngster's whereabouts.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "He had a long-term injury, but will be back for pre-season [training]," Davids told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mashiane, who is nicknamed Pogba due to his height and other similarities with the French midfielder, will be one of the players hoping to impress head coach Rhulani Mokwena during pre-season.

Andile Jali's departure has also left a void in the Masandawana squad with the veteran midfielder having been released by the PSL champions last month after being sidelined due to alleged indiscipline.

If Pogba fails to break into the Sundowns matchday squads next season he could be loaned out by the Chloorkop-based side.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Mashiane and his Downs teammates are set to start pre-season training later this month as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.