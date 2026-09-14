Beating Manchester United was more than three points for Manchester City. It was a statement from a side taking shape once again under Enzo Maresca, who left Old Trafford with a thrilling 1-0 win.

The final whistle turned the City dressing room into a scene of celebration, the players revelling in one of the most important victories since Maresca took charge.

Phil Foden's first-half sending-off, with the score still goalless, had threatened to derail everything. Yet the England man refused to let it spoil his delight at the result.

He joined his teammates in the celebrations the moment the match ended, sharing the joy of a huge win in one of the season's standout fixtures after City held firm with ten men.

What that image revealed was the morale running through the squad. The players did not just celebrate the win, they wanted to support Foden and lift his spirits after his early exit.

Maresca, meanwhile, took a serious boost from the win over United, a fifth consecutive victory across the Premier League and the Champions League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this was without doubt the most prominent and most valuable of those five wins. It came against a traditional rival on their own ground, and in the toughest of circumstances after Foden's dismissal.

City fight until the end

Foden's red card demanded character, and City found it. The team held together and kept their balance despite the numerical disadvantage, before the decisive moment arrived in the second half.

Presented with a chance to score, City took it and moved in front, even if the goal should have been disallowed amid the refereeing controversy that shadowed the match.

They nearly settled the tie for good, too. Enzo Fernandez rattled the inside of the post, leaving the single-goal margin to stand until the final whistle.

City's players held on all the same. They emerged from Old Trafford with a precious win that confirms this new side is developing one of the most important traits any title contender needs: the ability to fight to the very last moment.

Anderson: Foden was jumping with joy

Elliot Anderson was among the most prominent players to describe the mood inside the dressing room, lifting the lid on Foden's state after the victory. The forward, despite his disappointment at not finishing the match, was at the peak of happiness.

Anderson said: "It's clear he felt very disappointed at not playing the full match, but he was jumping with enthusiasm in the dressing room, just as we all were."

He added: "There's no doubt we have great ability, but we're showing a strong mentality in the first four matches, and especially in this match. We didn't give up, and we fought in every tackle and every battle for the ball, and we waited for our chance, and of course Erling Haaland succeeded in scoring."

Anderson also reflected on his own start at the club, admitting he had faced major challenges in the opening matches but feels he has delivered very good levels. Hard graft in training, he explained, brought him to the best possible physical and technical condition.

He said: "It wasn't easy for me, it's clear that I faced challenges in all the matches, and yet I think I put in a very good performance. I trained hard to be in the best possible readiness for these matches, and it has been an excellent start."